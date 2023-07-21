Amazon Shoppers Say This Mini Ice Cube Maker Is ‘Invaluable’ & It’s on Sale for Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our favorite parts of summer is entertaining. Backyard cookouts, BBQs, wine and cheese nights on the porch — you name it, we’re all about it. So when it comes to putting a fun night together, you want each element to be absolutely perfect, even down to the ice cube. There’s one mini ice cube tray that’s quickly become an Amazon’s Choice selection, and it’s only $18 right now.

Keep your drinks nice and cool all evening long with WIBIMEN’s Mini Ice Cube Trays. These trays are really a cut above the rest. Why? This tiny ice cube tray comes with a unique design which makes tiny ice easier to release than soft silicone ice cube trays. All you have to do is twist and twist the WIBIMEN’s Mini Ice Cube Trays, put the ice tray up-side-down, then you will get perfectly mini round ice balls. It’s that easy!

Image Courtesy of Wibimen via Amazon.

There’s a reason this ice cube tray is an Amazon’s Choice selection. So what are shoppers saying about the WIBIMEN Mini Ice Cube Trays? Read on to find out: “I recently acquired the Pebble Ice Tray, and I must say it has become an invaluable addition to my kitchen. With its thoughtful design and versatility, this product has exceeded my expectations in numerous ways,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“If you love ice as much as I do, you will love these trays,” another shopper said. “This makes incredibly perfect little ice spheres, without the expense and hassle of owning a fancy ice machine. I think they are easy to use, and they seem very sturdy, and the ice freezes fairly quickly. Would absolutely recommend,” a third shopper wrote. Ok, we’re kind of obsessed with this handy little ice tray too. So don’t wait — add the WIBIMEN Mini Ice Cube Trays to your cart ASAP!

