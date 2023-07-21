Shoppers Say This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand’s Cleanser Is ‘Amazing’ & It’s Only $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like giving your skin a clean slate. And what better way to do that than with a high-quality, affordable cleanser? Among all the recommendations she’s given us, Drew Barrymore’s favorite, often time go-to, beauty brand features a cleanser that will take your skincare routine to the next level — and this Amazon Best Seller is currently $8.

Your skin will feel so fresh after using Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water. Barrymore has been a longtime proponent of so many of Garnier’s products — and for good reason. This particular cleanser is designed with your skin in mind. The all-in-one, soothing micellar cleansing water is a facial cleanser and makeup remover that is super gentle on skin. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is for all skin types as it gently cleanses, removes makeup, dirt, and oils from skin. You’ll feel as good as new!

We know Barrymore is a fan of products like this, but what have shoppers said about their experience with Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water? Find out why this cleanser is an Amazon Best Seller: “This product is so amazing for honestly whatever you need it for,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This brand and type of makeup remover is the best especially for stubborn eye makeup. I have spent so much money over the years on removers that just don’t work and leave residue. This micellar water type is great and leaves no residue. Just a clean face,” another shopper said. “Been using this for years. Very good for sensitive skin and takes makeup off seamlessly,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we’re convinced! Add Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water to your skincare regimen today, and see the difference for yourself.

