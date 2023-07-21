Julia Robert’s Go-To Foundation, Eye Liner & Mascara Is 30% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale

Truth be told, there are so many things to love about Julia Roberts from her signature smile to her work on classic rom-coms like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill, and of course, Pretty Woman. But one thing we absolutely adore about her is how natural she keeps her makeup look. Even at big red carpet events, Roberts manages to look radiant without being too over the top with product. Right now, her go-to’s for a natural, flawless makeup look are 30% off at QVC’s Black Friday in July sale.

It’s no secret that Roberts is a huge fan of Lancôme beauty products. In fact, she’s been an ambassador for the brand for over a decade and has even used their cult-fave makeup remover for nearly 40 years. Fortunately for us, Roberts’ makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, isn’t shy about revealing the exact products Roberts uses. In an interview with Byrdie, Herr shared all the products she used to let “Julia’s natural beauty and joy take center stage” at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, like the Lash Idole Mascara and the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation.

Both the foundation and the mascara are best-sellers that rarely ever go on sale. But during QVC’s big summer sale, you can score these two, along with other Lancôme must-haves at really good discounted prices. Wondering what’s worth shopping? Check out some of these on-sale, Julia Roberts-approved Lancôme products below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Best-Selling Mascara That Covers Even the Hard-to-Reach Lashes

Lancôme

Lancôme’s best-selling Lash Idole Mascara made to instantly lift, lengthen, and volumize the lashes, while fanning them out to make your eyes pop. It features a unique, curved “spoon brush” that has 360 micro-bristles in 90 sizes to cover every single lash. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers love how the mascara “adds a lot of volume” without clumping. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $21.

Lancôme Lash Idole Mascara $21 (Orginally $30) Buy now

A Pretty Eyeshadow Palette That Makes Your Eyes Pop

Lancôme

This five-color eye shadow palette features all the shades you actually need to go from the office to date night. Each shade was made to be “intensely” pigmented and range from matte to metallic finishes. According to one shopper, it made their eyes “look younger and more vibrant.” There are also eight palettes to choose from. According to People, Roberts’ makeup artists used the Taupe Craze palette shown above to create her 2023 Critics Choice Awards look. It’s a gorgeous palette that’s perfect for everyday wear. It’s even on sale now for $42. Related story Act Fast! This Ultra-Cozy Cardigan From Oprah-Loved Barefoot Dreams Is Nearly 50% Off Today Only

Lancôme Hypnose 5-Color Eye Shadow Palette $42 (Originally $60) Buy now

A Foundation That Offers Up to 24 Hours of Coverage

Lancôme

Whether you prefer a more natural, matte finish or an all-over dewy glow, Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation is the versatile base you need in your beauty routine. It’s lightweight and breathable, yet offers buildable, full coverage for up to 24 hours. The foundation was also made with good-for-your-skin ingredients such as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which are soothing and hydrating for the skin. It’s no wonder the foundation has A-lister fans like Roberts and Zendaya. While it typically goes for nearly $60, you can get one today for just under $40.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Full Coverage Foundation $40 (Originally $57) Buy now

A Smudge-Resistant Lip Liner

A good lip liner can help your lipstick stay on longer and stop it from feathering, which is exactly what Lancôme’s Le Lip Liner can do for you. It’s smudge-resistant and was made to “glide effortlessly” onto the lips. According to shoppers, it stays on all day and never makes your lips feel dry. There are 14 colors to choose from including Sheer Raspberry, which was used on Roberts to fill in her lips. You can add one to your makeup collection for just $20.

Lancôme Le Lip Liner $20 (Originally $28) Buy now

So, those were just a few Julia Roberts-approved Lancôme products that are 30% off for QVC’s Black Friday in July sale. The sale won’t last long, so be sure to check out the rest of the sale’s offerings today.

