This $12 Argan Oil-Infused Foot Treatment Left Shoppers’ ‘Calloused & Dry Heels’ Feeling ‘So Soft’ & Smooth for Days

Summertime means more of us are walking around with our go-to sandals, favorite flip-flops or just bare feet. While those are definitely a lot more comfortable during 90-plus degree weather, they can leave you with dry, cracked heels. Those are neither cute or fun to deal with. Fortunately, we came across a product that deeply moisturizes your heels without breaking the bank. According to shoppers, it works so well, pedicures don’t make their feet look as good!

Dermelect, a Blake Lively-approved clean beauty brand, has a luxury footwear treatment that reviewers are calling “the best foot cream ever.” The Runway Ready Luxury Foot Treatment is described by the brand as an “intensely rich” formula made to re-texture and smooth dry, rough, and chapped skin. It’s made with ultra-hydrating ingredients such as Argan oil and shea butter, as well as hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture. Whether you’re dealing with rough skin, cracked heels, or toenail damage, Runway Ready can help. According to the brand, it was made to “revive tired, stressed feet back to soft and sexy.” Let’s just say we’re adding a couple of these to our bag now!

If that sounds amazing a must-get for your summer beauty routine, we’ve got great news. Right now, you can save 20% on this and other Dermelect products using the code LUXE20. Not only that, you also get free shipping on orders over $25.

Dermelect Runway Ready Luxury Foot Treatment – $12 with code LUXE20

Dermelect Runway Ready Luxury Foot Treatment $12 (with code LUXE20) Buy now

Shoppers who’ve tried Dermelect’s luxe foot treatment have really taken a liking to it. In fact, is has a near-perfect five-star rating. One shopper over 65 said, “This is the first product that I’ve used that actually works on my calloused heels.”

Another reviewer wrote, “The foot cream has changed my calloused and dry heels to smooth as silk. Even getting a pedicure doesn’t get my heels looking this good — especially for spring and summer sandals.”

One was impressed at how well it worked, writing, "I was surprised at the speed this foot cream softened all my rough spots. I would highly recommend this!" Another loved it so much, they called it the "best foot cream ever." They wrote, "Will definitely be re-ordering. It has a very silky texture and I noticed an improvement in my skin within days."

If you want to get your heels, or your feet as a whole, in great shape for the rest of the season, be sure to snag Dermelect’s Runway Ready treatment today. The product typically starts at $15, but you can get it starting at $12 using the code LUXE20. There’s even a bigger 3.5-ounce tube for $20. Don’t miss out!

