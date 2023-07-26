Can You Use a Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Hair Dye or Lighten Hair? A Master Colorist Weighs In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So you wanted a fresh look for the season and figured that dyeing your hair would be the best way to shake things up. Unfortunately, it didn’t exactly turn out the way you had hoped. Although you wanted a pretty golden brown shade like J.Lo, you ended up with a color much closer to dark brown. Still cute, but again, not exactly what you wanted. What do you in this scenario? A quick Google search will lead you to all kinds of articles pointing to clarifying shampoo as one of your best options at . But, is it really? We talked to an expert to learn the truth behind using clarifying shampoo to remove hair color, and there are a few key things you definitely need to know.

But first, let’s talk about clarifying shampoo and what it’s actually made for. As Dr. Kseniya Kobets, the Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care, tells SheKnows, clarifying shampoos are specifically designed to deeply cleanse the hair and scalp by removing product buildup, excess oil, dirt, and other impurities.

“It can be considered an exfoliant for the scalp because it helps to remove dead skin cells and residue that can accumulate over time,” Dr. Kobets says. “Restoring the natural pH balance of the scalp is another benefit of clarifying shampoo.”

How to Use a Clarifying Shampoo

Clearly, there are several really good benefits to incorporating a clarifying shampoo into your hair care routine. However, it’s important to keep in mind that clarifying shampoos can be drying to the strands and scalp. Because of this, Dr. Kobets recommends cycling it in and out.

“It can be used once a week or once a month, depending on the needs of the scalp,” she says. ” I often recommend patients to apply the clarifying shampoo directly to the roots, massage for two to five minutes lathering into the scalp, and then washing off with another shampoo for the rest of the hair.”

Can You Use a Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Hair Dye?

Short answer: yes. However, there are some things you’ll want to keep in mind. As Tiffanie Richards, a Master Colorist and Blonde Specialist at Louise O’Connor Salon, tells SheKnows, “If hair dye is fresh (the cuticle is still open) or if the dye is deposit-only (semi/demi permanent), clarifying shampoos can definitely strip color. It doesn’t have the power to completely remove it, but it will make it fade pretty quickly.” That’s all possible due to the “strong cleansing agents” found in clarifying shampoo.

If your hair is blonde and you want to remove a darker tone of low late, Richards highly recommends exercising caution as using a clarifying shampoo to lighten or remove dye can cause a dulling effect on the overall color. “This is because while pulling out the darker pigment, it’s getting blended into the brighter pieces and will cling to them,” she says. This is especially true if hair is porous or dry. If this is the case, you may want to consider another option to strip hair color.

The Best Clarifying Shampoos to Remove Hair Color

Truth be told, there’s no shortage of clarifying shampoos out there from brands like Neutrogena, Kristin Ess, or Olaplex. Many of these shampoos will do a great job at doing what they were made for — removing product buildup, oils, dirt, and so on. However, many of these clarifying shampoos specifically state that they’re color-sale and won’t strip hair color. Therefore, if you’re looking to try a clarifying shampoo for color removal, try to avoid bottles that explicitly state that they’re safe for color-treated hair. It’s also not a bad idea to read through reviews to see if a particular product helped other shoppers remove hair dye.

With that said, here are some of the best clarifying shampoos to remove hair color.

