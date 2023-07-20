This Everyday Platform Sneaker From Adidas Is Drew Barrymore’s Must-Have for Traveling & Now It’s Under $60 at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to traveling, Drew Barrymore loves to stay prepared with a variety of products. The actress shared over 30 travel essentials on her Instagram last summer. From 11-piece travel-size containers to a viral lip mask and Lululemon belt bag, Barrymore takes her packing seriously. However, there’s one product that stood out from the rest. The star swears by Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes, which we spotted on sale at Nordstrom. Right now, shoppers can grab these sporty chic kicks for under $60 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. And if you’re on the hunt for new shoes, you may want to act fast. Sizes are running out fast, and we totally see why shoppers are adding them to their carts.

Adidas’ Nizza Platform Sneakers will never go out of style. They’re a classic white sneaker that’s a must-have in any shoe collection. Plus, they feature a trendy platform that elevates (even literally) every outfit. In short, these trainers are the exact casual cool vibes that you can wear to so many places.

Adidas Nizza Platform Sneaker

What’s more, these Drew Barrymore-loved shoes are sure to make every journey more comfortable and enjoyable. They feature lightweight cushioning that offers extra comfort, whereas the platform doesn’t feel too heavy according to some reviewers.

“These shoes look great and very comfortable! The cushion on the inside is springy and gives you a bounce in your step. Not heavy like some of your other brands of platforms,” said a reviewer.

Another reviewer noted, “They are super comfortable, I have a wide foot and these are plenty wide enough, not too wide, nice cushion insole, can’t say enough about them.”

If you’re interested in giving them a go, the Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes won’t disappoint in style and quality. Don’t forget, they’re on sale for $57 at Nordstrom so don’t hesitate to purchase them. While you’re at it, check out the sneakers at Adidas and Amazon too for more styles.

