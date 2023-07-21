Zappos Has a Secret Barbiecore Shop With Exclusive New Birkenstocks, Kate Spade Bags & More Pretty Pink Must-Haves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After months and months of waiting, the Barbie movie is finally here. If all the gorgeous pink outfits make you long for a closet just like Barbie’s, you’re in luck. Zappos has a secret Barbiecore shop of specially curated products featuring all the pretty pink goodies you need to create an entire look (or two!). Whether you’re in need of a solid pair of running shoes, a show-stopping outfit for your next party, or a new bag for everyday use, Zappos has all of that and more, in a color that Barbie would approve of.

Zappos’ secret Barbie-inspired shop features over 80 items to choose from, ranging from Barbie collabs to pink dresses, bags, jewelry, and more. It’s considered a “secret” as the retailer doesn’t exactly advertise the curated collection on its site. However, they did make finding it a bit of a cool experience by letting shoppers type in special search terms that’ll take you to the collection. ICYMI, Zappos did a similar thing earlier this year when The Little Mermaid came out and it was well-received by shoppers.

So, if you want to have a bit of fun before you get some shopping done, try searching for the following: “Barbiecore”, “Barbie World”, “Let’s Go Barbie”, “Barbie Girl”, “Barbie IRL”, “Come on Barbie”, “This Barbie Is”, “Hi Barbie”, “Hi Ken”, “1959”, or “Life in Plastic.” Once you do that, it should take you straight to Barbie’s dream closet.

Wondering what you might find once you get there? We rounded up a few cute styles we have our eye on. Check those out below.

Vince Camuto Ity Halter Twist Front Jumpsuit

Vince Camuto

Get ready to turn heads and drop jaws with this gorgeous hot pink jumpsuit from Vince Camuto. It features a plunging v-neckline, a zippered back closure, and a flowy, wide leg silhouette. Put this on and you’re sure to feel like a real life Barbie.

Vince Camuto Ity Halter Twist Front Jumpsuit $118 Buy now

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Hoka

Hoka's Recovery Slides not only look cool, they were made for your comfort with their foot-cradling design. A podiatrist for over 20 years left a review saying that they recommend these sandals to all their patients and use the sandals themselves around the house and post-workouts. Another shopper said these gave them so much comfort, they're the only shoes they wear. There are a ton of colors to choose from, but we're obviously partial to the bright pink. And most likely, Barbie would be too!

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 $60 Buy now

Betsey Johnson Pencil Bangle Bracelet

Betsey Johnson

Now here’s a fun accessory that’s sure to get a ton of compliments! Betsey Johnson, a brand known for their super fun and quirky styles, has an adorable bangle bracelet shaped like a pencil. It’s stylish, unique, and perfectly pink. FYI, these are selling fast, so be sure to snap one up while you still can.

Betsey Johnson Pencil Bangle Bracelet $58 Buy now

Kate Spade Katy Textured Leather Medium Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade

Whether you want to add a pop of color to your white t-shirt and jeans or you’re going all out with the Barbiecore aesthetic, this classic Kate Spade handbag is a must. It features a textured leather look, giving it a bit of a unique feel. It’s also just the right size to fit all your essentials and then some without being too big.

Kate Spade Katy Textured Leather Medium Shoulder Bag $268 Buy now

Crocs x Barbie Classic Clog

Crocs

Crocs recently came out with a Barbie collab featuring a few new clog styles for both kids and adults. Naturally, they were so well-received by Crocs and Barbie fans, they sold out super fast. Fortunately, some sizes are still in stock at Zappos. We highly recommend snagging a pair ASAP so you don’t miss out. You can also check out the new Crocs x Barbie Crush Clog here.

Crocs x Barbie Classic Clog $60 Buy now

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks

Truth be told, there are a ton of super cute pink sneakers included in Zappos’ secret Barbiecore shop. They’re also from really great brands like ASICS, Puma, Skechers, and Vans. But you can’t deny how pretty these pink ombre running shoes from Brooks are. Shoppers also say they’re super comfy, especially for power walks.

Brooks Glycerin 20 $160 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Barbie Robe

Barefoot Dreams

You’ll be lounging around in the comfiest robe out there when you put on Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic Robe. The Oprah-approved brand had a collab with Barbie, so you get the iconic logo on the back. It’s also made with super soft fabric that’s so comfy and cozy, you’ll never want to take it off.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Barbie Robe $178 Buy now

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy

Birkenstock

Speaking of super soft and cozy, Zappos recently dropped these exclusive fuchsia Birkenstock Arizona sandals. Like the original, the shearling slides feature the brand’s signature contoured cork footbed which is supports arches and cradles the heel. Birkenstocks are known for being super comfortable and durable.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy $180 Buy now

