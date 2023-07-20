Target Has These Vintage-Style Beach & Patio Chairs On Sale For Just $18

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to take a trip back in time. Remember hanging out in your backyard or at the beach when you were a kid? You’d be on the swing or making sand castles and the adults would be hanging out and catching up while lounging in one of those woven webbed patio chairs. Well, those chairs are back and they’re at Target, and you can bring a bit of that nostalgic, vintage flair to your own backyard or patio.

The Room Essentials Web Strap Patio Chair is currently just $18, down from $25. It’s that classic woven web strap with a curved frame at the back and seat. It’s fairly tall, so no need to strain your knees to sit and stand, and the straight armrests provide the right amount of support and comfort for an afternoon of relaxing in the sun.

The black-and-white colorway is the last one remaining at Target and it’s available for store pickup. So grab a few now while it’s marked down to enjoy them for the rest of the summer.

“A great chair that is reminiscent of the type of chairs I grew up with,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the Room Essentials patio chair. Another person added, “It looks nice on my patio and is easy to carry in [the] car if needed for a picnic, etc. I really like it.”

“Old school chair for an old school gal!” someone else wrote. “Who knew they still even made these, so I was happy when I found this one! Nice and sturdy!”

Nostalgic, comfortable, and perfect for any outdoor adventure — this chair will become your new favorite. They won't last long, so pick one up for your patio before they're gone!

