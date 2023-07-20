Kelly Ripa’s Surprising Secret to Preventing Wrinkles Is a $3 Product on Amazon That Also Helps Reduce Hair Shedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Ripa is seemingly an open book when it comes to her life. If you’ve ever seen an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, you know what we’re talking about! Luckily for us, she’s even open to sharing her beauty secrets. While most celebs swear by all kinds of creams and serums to keep their hair full and skin looking youthful, Ripa’s go-to isn’t a product you apply. In fact, it’s a beauty hack that even Jackie Kennedy knew all about.

Silk pillowcases, , or the more affordable satin, have been widely known to help reduce hair shedding, fight frizz, and prevent wrinkles. According to InStyle, silk pillowcases have been a staple in Ripa’s life for years. During an episode of Live Ripa said, “I sleep on a silk pillowcase because when I first cut my hair, I’d wake up in the morning with crazy bed head all over the place … Diane D’Agostino, my hairstylist, said, you’ve got to get a silk pillowcase because it’ll keep your hair under control and your face won’t wrinkle.”

In an Instagram post, Kristen Bell also shared her love for using silk pillowcases saying, they changed the way she wakes up in the morning. As she wrote in the description, “It keeps hair smoother and avoids breakage, which makes going to bed a dream.”

While silk pillowcases can be on the pricier side, you can score a pair of satin pillowcases which work just as good for just $3 a piece on Amazon! There’s a two-pack deal for about $6 that you don’t want to miss.

Bedsure’s pillowcases are clearly doing something right as they have over 200,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper wrote, “This satin pillowcase keeps my hair from being a mess in the morning and prevents wrinkling and facial lines. Cotton pillows always left marks and lines on my face and this satin pillowcase eliminates all that. This inexpensive satin pillowcase outperforms 400-count cotton pillowcases at a fraction of the cost.”

In addition to the skin care benefits, numerous shoppers also raved over how well it worked at reducing hair fallout. “These pillowcases have literally helped my hair loss like a miracle,” one reviewer wrote. “They are so soft and keep you cool in your sleep. Definitely recommend if you are struggling with hair loss.”

Another shopper wrote, “Been having massive hair loss when I shampoo (~50 hairs daily). Thought I was gonna go bald by the time I hit menopause. Got this after reading about how normal pillowcases tug at hair when you sleep and gave it a shot. I coupled this with a DHT blocking shampoo and maybe lose three hairs when I shampoo now! I’m so excited. I really wish doctors would recommend this type of solution instead of stuff like minoxidil. I bought several of these so I always have a fresh one.”

Since this summer is said to be one of the hottest ever, these satin pillowcases can help keep you cool at night. “I have purchased these pillow cases multiple times in different colors to match whatever sheet set I have,” said one shopper. “These are great for summer because they stay cool but they also feel really good on your face. I actually do feel like satin pillow cases help with making your hair smoother and shiner. I would recommend these 100%. Even convinced everyone in my family to order some as well.”

There are a ton of colors to choose from, so you’re guaranteed to find one that fits your beddings. However, if you’re not too picky, you can snag a queen-sized silver gray set of two for just over $6 using the extra 30% off coupon that you can check off underneath the price. They’re typically two for $10, which isn’t bad at all. But for $3 a piece? That’s basically a steal!

