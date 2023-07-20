Yankee Candle Just Dropped Their New Fall Scents & the Fragrances Are Absolutely Dreamy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We may be in the middle of battling the midsummer heat, but fall is just around the corner. Soon we’ll be thinking of hot apple cider, flannel shirts, and foliage and finally feel relief after this hotter-than-hot summer season. And to celebrate the incoming autumn, Yankee Candle has released five new fall scents that will definitely put you in a cool-weather mood.

This brand-new release is called the Yankee Candle Daydreaming of Autumn Collection and features a range of five scents that evoke all kinds of fall moods from strolling in a foliage-dense forest to grabbing your favorite fall sweet treat and even raising a toast with friends and family to welcome in the new season.

Yankee Candle’s Autumn Daydream is the quintessential fall-scented candle. It will make you think of walks outside on a warm autumn day with notes of clove, lavender, balsam, and eucalyptus. You’ll also smell clary sage, persimmon, geranium, and rhubarb in this herbaceous, floral fragrance.

Image: Yankee Candle

Autumn Daydream Large Jar $31 Buy now

Evening Riverwalk is for those who love the scents of the outdoors. This fragrance evokes the feeling of a twilight stroll alongside the river with the crisp autumn breeze catching your hair. It’s a soothing blend of cardamom, black vanilla, and smoked oud. You’ll also get notes of bergamot, amber, suede, mahogany wood, and burnished leather.

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Evening Riverwalk Mini Single $5 Buy now

Pumpkin Maple Créme Caramel smells just as sweet as it sounds. It’s a light and tasty mix of cinnamon sugar, brown butter, spiced pumpkin, and maple glaze, with mid-notes of caramel, spiced croissant dough, and pumpkin. You’ll basically feel like you’ve just walked into a bakery on a cool morning in the middle of autumn to grab a dozen of your favorite freshly-baked pumpkin donuts.

Image: Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Pumpkin Maple Créme Caramel Signature Large Jar $34 Buy now

You can shop the entire new Yankee Candle fall collection here and discover your new favorite fall scent. Related story This Everyday Platform Sneaker From Adidas Is Drew Barrymore’s Must-Have for Traveling & Now It’s Under $60 at Nordstrom

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: