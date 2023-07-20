If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror has been on everyone’s wishlist for months now. It’s the perfect antique-style gold mirror that fits a wide range of aesthetics from cottagecore to modern eclectic. But the thing is…the Gleaming Primrose Mirror, which comes in a variety of different sizes, starts at a whopping $550.

So, yeah. It’s one of those things that just stays on the wish list forever.

But there’s a mirror on Walmart’s website that may just satiate your hunger for the Gleaming Primrose. It, too, features a gilded gold finish and decorative details on the frame that looks shockingly similar to the Anthropologie piece, and it’s the perfect size for above a vanity or bathroom mirror. And the best part is that it’s only $65.

The Better Homes & Gardens Arch Metal Wall Mirror is here to make your mirror dreams come true. It looks like pure luxury but won’t make your wallet cry. Simply hang it using the small keyhole hanging mechanism on the back and you’ll add instant glamour to your living space, bedroom, or bathroom.

Image: Better Homes & Gardens

Better Homes & Gardens Arch Metal Wall Mirror $65 Buy now

“This mirror is absolutely stunning,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Walmart’s website. “The gold metal frame is just the right amount of glamor. It’s not too gaudy. It is very well-made and somewhat heavy. It fits perfectly above the shoe rack for one last hair check before walking out the door.”

Another person added, "I have to say, I'm really impressed with it. The vintage scroll design pattern on the frame is such a beautiful touch and really adds a lot of character to any room. One thing I really appreciate about this mirror is how affordable it is. Despite being very cute and stylish, it's also very reasonably priced, so it's a great choice if you're on a budget. But just because it's affordable doesn't mean it's cheaply made — on the contrary, it feels very sturdy and well-made."

Scratch the gilded mirror from your wishlist — it’s finally yours!

