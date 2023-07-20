This Handheld Misting Fan Has Over 5,800 5-Star Reviews & It’s 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer has been, well, hot. Some areas of the country are experiencing record-breaking heat waves that seemingly have no end. Air conditioning can help tremendously, but what happens if and when you inevitably have to go outside? That’s where this handy portable cooling fan swoops in and saves the day.

The COMLIFE Portable Handheld Misting Fan offers up to seven hours of cooling power on a single USB charge and has the ability to hold up to 25 mL of water in its handheld tank. It runs at three speeds and has an automatic misting feature that releases mist every five minutes. Or, you can provide your own mist by double-clicking the mist button for instant misting action.

You can carry the fan using the comfortable handle or fold the handle back to prop it up on a desk for hands-free cooling. It also folds up completely for easy storage and transport.

Image: Comlife

COMLIFE Portable Handheld Misting Fan $19 Buy now

The COMLIFE handheld misting fan has over 5,800 five-star reviews, with one person writing, “Bought for a summer wedding — so happy with [this] purchase. Should’ve bought more for the day! Came in handy during pictures! Three speeds, battery life good, currently using at my desk.” They noted it helps with hot flashes, too!

Another person added, “I originally bought this fan to use when I took a trip to Disney World. I ADORE this fan — it works wonders. I take it with me every day! I even ended up buying my mom one and she loves it! If you’re skeptical about buying this fan I’m here to tell you NOT TO BE!”

Don’t let the oppressive heat ruin your summer fun! Take the COMLIFE Portable Handheld Misting Fan out for a spin and feel the cooling power revive you in an instant.