Margot Robbie Wore This $10 Baby Pink Nail Polish & Shoppers Call It Their ‘New Favorite for Summer’

It’s no secret that this is the summer of Barbie. The pop culture icon is taking over literally everything, from a viral fashion trend coined “Barbiecore” to countless brand collaborations. And after much anticipation, the Barbie film is finally premiering this Friday, July 21st at movie theaters everywhere. If you’re interested in taking part in the pink aesthetic but you don’t really want to go all out, we know of the perfect item. It’s a $10 baby pink nail polish that’s Barbie-approved.

According to celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik’s Instagram post, Barbie star Margot Robbie wore Essie’s Vanity Fairest for Vogue’s Summer 2023 issue. So, you can get your very own Barbie-inspired manicure at home. If you live for more classic polish colors, we guarantee this sheer pink will be your absolute fave. No doubt, Vanity Fairest is the kind of nail color that will never go out of style. The chic and versatile shade can be applied yearlong and will effortlessly elevate any look. One reviewer even said it’s a “go-to for anytime you need a boost of confidence.”

Essie Vanity Fairest Nail Polish

Courtesy of Essie.

Essie Vanity Fairest $10 Buy now

When it comes to quality, you can’t beat Essie’s salon-like results. Its brush offers easy, quick, and even application on nails. Whereas, its formula offers a glossy shine that looks good with every coat.

One reviewer said, “This is the only polish I’ve found that actually lasts and doesn’t flake off or rub off, especially where one toe overlaps another just a bit.”

It’s no wonder why so many famous people like Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton are fans of this brand’s thousands of shades. And if you ask us, Essie’s Vanity Fair is truly every Barbie’s dream look. So, act fast if you want a flawless pink manicure like Margot Robbie aka Barbie. Head to Ulta, Target, and Amazon to snag the dainty pink while it’s still in stock.

