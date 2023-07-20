No Green Thumb? No Worries — Amazon Is Having A Massive 50% Off Sale On Faux Plants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of us just aren’t blessed with the green thumb gene. It doesn’t matter if a plant is easy to care for or not, they all just seem to wilt, brown, rot, and die. Luckily, faux plants have gotten a lot more lifelike in recent years and you can easily trick your houseguests into thinking you’re a master indoor gardener. And right now, you can take advantage of a massive 50 percent off sale happening on Amazon where you can score faux houseplants, shrubs, and even trees for well under $100.

Nearly Natural, one of Amazon’s bestselling faux plant brands, has marked down its selection of silk greenery for all of those who are horticulturally challenged. The Nearly Natural Ficus, for example, normally starts at $80, but you can grab the three-foot size for just $37 right now.

It features over 370 silk leaves and a twisting trunk and it’s been potted in a simple black pot that can be easily slipped into something more decorative.

The Nearly Naturals Cedar Bush is the perfect addition to any fall or holiday decor. The stems are fully adjustable and according to the reviews, this shrub looks so lifelike. “I placed this in a pretty pottery container on my porch and it’s beautiful,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It looks so real!”

And if you’re looking to add some height to your space, the Nearly Natural Olive Tree is the perfect pick. It’s currently 60 percent off, and it’s a beautiful addition to any indoor greenery collection. It even comes with perfectly-ripe olives that look like they’re ready to be picked!

Don’t let your lack of a green thumb get you down! Shop the Nearly Naturals sale on Amazon now and grab some beautiful plants that won’t up and die on you.

