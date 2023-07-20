Reviewers Say These Luxury Candles Are ‘The Very Best’ & & They’re on Sale at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing better than scented candles is scented candles on sale. And according to reviewers, there’s one luxury scented candle brand from Amazon that is the best ever, and right now you can try the brand out for nearly 30 percent off. How good are these candles? Well, they made an appearance on Oprah’s website in 2022 as one of the best scented candles out there. So, yeah…they’re good good!

NEST New York Fragrances offers richly scented candles with 50 to 60 hours of burn time. Normally priced at $48 each, some of the brand’s bestselling scents are marked down to just $35 right now including Bamboo, a delicate blend of white florals, lush notes of greenery, and snaps of sparkling citrus.

Other scents on sale include warm and fresh Apricot Tea, spicy Crystalized Ginger & Vanilla Bean, sweet and salty Mediterranean Fig, and musky Moroccan Amber.

“Everyone who comes into my home falls in love with this scent,” one person wrote of Moroccan Amber. “It burns longer than any other candle that I have ever had. Totally worth the price. I am on auto-ship!”

Another five-star reviewer wrote of Bamboo, “I have been buying this candle for years! My favorite candle! It makes the whole house smell good.”

“This is a great product that was even featured on Oprah!” another reviewer wrote. “Its good looks, high fragrance throw, and delicious smell would compliment any home, leaving you with a clean, great scent.”

So if you’re looking to treat yourself to a little bit of luxury, check out NEST New York Fragrances while several scents are on sale. You’re not going to regret this easy decision!

