Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for the Very First Time & the Discount is Major

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As if your wallet hasn’t already had enough from all the sales that happened earlier this month (i.e. Prime Day, Walmart+ Week, and Target Circle Week) Nordstrom is back with their super popular Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of our favorite sales of the year to shop for a number of reasons. For one, there are ton of exclusive beauty sets you can only find during the sale from brands like Mario Badescu, Charlotte Tilbury, and Oribe. There are also major discounts on brands that rarely ever go on sale like ON sneakers, Dyson, Allbirds, Jo Malone, and Diptyque.

But believe it or not, one brand that’s completely new to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Birkenstock. The celeb-loved sandals brand has never been included, but it is for 2023! Right now, there are two styles on sale for $40 off. It’s a major discount to take advantage of considering the sandals typically cost over $150. Whether you’re a longtime fan and want a new pair to wear all summer long or you’ve been curious to try them out but have been for a good deal, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for 2023 is the absolutely best time to shop. Below, check out the Birkenstock styles that are on sale at Nordstrom today.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal – $140, Was $170

This super classy and chic ecru variation of Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona sandals are new to Nordstrom and on sale. They feature oversized buckles, glossy leather, and of course, the brand’s “legendary” comfy footbed. Not to mention, the sandals are super durable and tend to last you years. For many, these sandals tend to become comfier over time. Right now, you can snag these for $40 off.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal – $110, Was $150

If you want the ultimate comfort of a Birkenstock sandal but you don’t exactly love the look of the Arizona slides, consider the stylish Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal. Like the above, it’s on sale in ecru for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It’s also made with glossy leather and features one oversized buckle. Just so you’re aware, this is a super popular item right now so sizes are selling FAST. Be sure to snap one up while you still can.

