TikTok-Loved Bubble Skincare Has a New “Light-As-Air” Moisturizer That Minimizes Pores & Keeps Oil at Bay

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you’ve heard of products that feel like you’re walking on clouds, especially when it comes to footwear. What if we told you that you can get that exact comfort but for your face? That’s right, we came across a new moisturizer from a TikTok-loved brand that feels as floofy as clouds along with so many other benefits.

Bubble Skincare launches Cloud Surf, which is their most versatile moisturizer yet. And let’s just say, it sounds like an absolute treat for your face. It’s formulated as a water-based cream, which makes it feel so soothing for everyday use. And the sweetest part? It’s surprisingly affordable for just $16 or $13 if you subscribe and save. If you ask us, we’re ready to slather it all over our faces.

Bubble Skincare Cloud Surf Moisturizer

Courtesy of Bubble Skincare.

But if you’re not entirely convinced why you need another moisturizer, then here’s why. Compared to the brand’s other moisturizers, this “light-as-air” water cream is extremely comforting for the skin. It’s meant to protect and hydrate those with normal-to-combination skin. That means, it offers enough moisture for dry skin and is less prone to worsen your acne. The best part is, it doesn’t feel sticky or heavy on the skin either. That’s right, even the pickiest of skin can enjoy Bubble Skincare’s new moisturizer.

What’s more, this face cream lets you say goodbye to clogged pores. Along with visibly minimizing pores, it also helps to control your skin’s oil production and rebalance the tone of acne-prone skin. So, your complexion is bound to have the best day ever. All you have to do is apply it morning and evening. Yes, it’s that easy to make your skin look so smooth and nourished.

So, maybe ditch your other moisturizers for Bubble Skincare’s new Cloud Surf. Not only does it feel just right on your skin, this $16 moisturizer is the key to a healthy glow.