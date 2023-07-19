Shoppers Say This Viking Cookware Set Is a ‘Dream’ & It’s $200 Off Right Now During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we Top Chef wanna-be’s would love to whip up delicious meals in a kitchen filled with gorgeous new pots and pans, the reality is that quality cookware often comes with a hefty price tag. Trust us, we’ve been there, standing in the kitchen aisle, ogling those beautiful sets only to have our dreams crushed by the dollar signs. But, we are always on the hunt for the best deals, and right now Nordstrom has a professional cookware set for an amazing $200 off thanks to its Anniversary Sale!

Viking offers professional performance for the home chef with this 10-piece cookware set that has all the essentials needed to outfit a kitchen. Each piece is constructed with heavy-gauge aluminum for durability and even heat distribution throughout the sides and bottom of the pan. The aluminum is strengthened through the anodizing process until it is twice as hard as stainless steel. Each piece also features a titanium-infused triple-layer nonstick coating for superior release, durability, and longevity, even when using metal utensils. The multilayer coating improves release and protection even if the top layer is scratched over time.

Plus, signature ergonomic handles are handcrafted from cast stainless steel and riveted to the pan for a lifetime of durability. Interior measurement markings offer easy accurate addition of ingredients. Of course, the tempered glass lid allows you to view the cooking process. And, as if those aren’t enough bells and whistles, Viking hard anodized nonstick cookware is dishwasher safe and backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Viking 10-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

Viking.

Viking 10-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set $399.99 Buy now

Compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and oven-safe to 500ºF (glass lid is oven-safe to 350ºF), the set includes a 10-inch frying pan, a 12-inch frying pan, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart soup pot with lid, and a 5-quart sauté pan with lid.

“So far cooking with these pots and pans has been a dream,” wrote one happy home chef in her five-star review on Nordstrom. “I’ve made some stir fried vegetables, fried an egg, made sauces, and pan fried chicken, and it’s cooked really evenly, been completely nonstick, and cleans up in under 30 seconds. Love that they’re oven safe too.”