Wearing white is a summertime statement. It says, “I want to stand out in the crowd and stay cool under the blazing sun.” Well, we’re here for it, and odds are your teen is too. White summer dresses for teens are a wonderfully versatile wardrobe staple that can be dressed up with sandals and jewelry or dressed down with canvas sneakers and a baseball cap. And your teen will love the way white dresses shine in summer photos.

Check out the six scene-stealing white summer dresses we spotted: some are lacey, some are sporty and almost all of them are (don’t sweat it, mom!) machine-washable. Here’s the long and the short of it — starting at just $15.

Best White Sport Dress for Teens

File this under activewear that’s adorable: the All in Motion Asymmetrical Dress is made of sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric with a built-in bra and is perfect for everything from the tennis court to a weekend getaway.

All in Motion Asymmetrical Dress $ $30 Buy now

Best White Slip Dress for Teens

Target

A slip dress is such a summer staple, because it’s great for an evening event but also perfectly appropriate with a cardigan and a pair of Converse All Stars for a daytime jaunt. The Midi Slip Dress by A New Day is the ultimate effortlessly chic piece for a date, too.

A New Day Midi Slip Dress $25 Buy now

Best White Cotton Crochet Dress for Teens

Kohl’s

Crochet makes things fun and flirty, and this Fit & Flare style captures the carefree feeling of summer in one simple pull-on piece that’s made of 100 percent breathable cotton — even the lining.

SO Crochet Trim Fit & Flare Dress $15.30 (originally $40) Buy now

Best White Casual Cotton Polo Dress for Teens

The polo dress never goes out of style, and this Nautica polo dress — by the O.G. of polos — is perfect for a sporty day, but it’s really ideal for anything from brunch to courtside at a basketball game. It’s all cotton with a touch of elastane for stretch.

Nautica Women’s Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress $39.99 Buy now

Best White Cotton Sundress for Teens

Target

You can never go wrong with a smocked sundress — especially since they’re so on trend this summer — and this one by A New Day is the ideal everyday version. It’s lightweight, has removable straps and is all cotton for warm-weather comfort.

A New Day Strapless Smocked Tube Sundress $30 Buy now

Best White Lace Babydoll Dress for Teens

Amazon

For many, part of the fun of being a teen is leaning into your girlie side, and this Summer Babydoll Dress by Kate Kasin is the frilly, ruffly white summer dress of her dreams. This cutie is handwash-only, but so worth it.