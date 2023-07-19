Emily Ratajkowski Just Dyed Her Hair Red & She’s Using This Color-Protecting Line to Maintain the Bright New Hue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all for a celeb hair transformation, especially one that’s bright, bold and just perfect for this time of the year. Just recently, Emily Ratajkowski showed off her new fiery look on Instagram with a simple caption, “gone red.” Not only did she debut her new color for the season, she also gave a shoutout to the hair care line that’s helping her strands look and feel healthy. Let’s just see, it’s from the brand behind Kate Middleton’s rumored go-to shampoo. Not to mention, the hair oil that gives Jennifer Aniston her signature shine.

In her Instagram post, Ratajkowski, who is a brand ambassador for Kérastase, thanked them and their Chroma Absolu line for keeping her hair healthy. The collection is described by the brand as the “ultimate color care solution for all types of colored hair.” There’s a shampoo, a conditioner, a hair mask, and a hair gloss, among others. All of these products are made with ingredients that can help strengthen the hair, provide nourishment, and prevent color from fading, while fighting frizz and giving hair a nice shine.

Whether you’re lightening your hair, going brunette or even red like Ratajkowski, Kérastase’s Chroma Absolu line has everything you need to keep your color treated hair in good shape. Check out some of the products in the collection below.

Kérastase Bain Riche Chroma Respect Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo was made to help maintain medium to thick color treated hair. According to one shopper over 60, it helped their hair become much more manageable. They wrote, “It makes my hair soft and smooth, and lasts for days if you’re unable to wash your hair.” Another reviewer said they get so many compliments on how soft, bright, and shiny their hair is, they swear it gives you the “best hair of your life.”

Kérastase Fondant Cica Chroma Conditioner

No hair care routine is complete without conditioner! Kérastase’s Fondant Cica Chroma Conditioner is described as a “strengthening conditioner” made for color treated hair. It nourishes, hydrates, strengthens hair fibers, and protects color to prevent fading. It’s a top-rated product that shoppers really love. In fact, one wrote, “Always a winner for me. Love this conditioner for my highlighted hair. I leave it on as a deep conditioner and my hair always feels soft, shiny and manageable, especially in the hotter summer months.”

Kérastase Chroma Filler Hair Mask

The Chroma Filler Mask is a “luxurious” hair mask made to deeply hydrate and strengthen the hair, while at the same time protecting the color from fading. One shopper said it was the only thing that has helped their “crunchy hair.” They wrote, “I have been on a huge Chroma Absolu kick … I have a weird, crunchy, frizzy texture to my hair despite using Olaplex 2 almost every other shower and limited color treatment. This is the only product that has made my hair look and feel like real hair instead of faux fur that was accidentally put in the dryer. My wallet might hate it, but I love it so I purchased the full size and a mini for traveling.” Related story Shoppers Over 50 Say They’ll Never Have ‘Wimpy Lashes’ Ever Again Thanks to This ‘Holy Grail’ Lash Thickener

Kérastase Serum Chroma Thermique Hair Serum

As we all know, heat from blow drying or other styling tools can dry out or damage your hair even further. That’s where the Serum Chroma Thermique Hair Serum comes in. According to the brand, it’s a frizz-reducing leave-in hair treatment that hydrates, protects, and softens the hair. It also provides up to 450-degree heat protection, making it an ideal product to apply right before styling. One shopper wrote that it left their hair shiny and protected. “Love this. “It smells so great and my hair doesn’t look like cotton after I blow dry it with this product,” they said. “It’s smooth and shiny and not weighed down.”

Kérastase Soin Acide Chroma Gloss Hair Gloss

If your color treated hair is looking a little dull, consider adding Kérastase’s Soin Acide Chroma Gloss Hair Gloss to your routine. It’s described as a “high shine hair gloss treatment for color treated hair.” It’s a top-rated product with a near-perfect five-star rating, and shoppers say it really did give their hair the shine they desired. One even wrote, “This stuff is like liquid gold. It smooths out the hair and it smells wonderful for days. I love it!”

