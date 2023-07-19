Amazon Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Air Purifier Is ‘Quiet & Efficient’ & It’s on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever noticed how the air around us can sometimes feel heavy and stuffy? Yes, it’s called “weather in July,” but it’s also more than that. It’s the dust particles swirling around, the lingering pet odors, and the sneaky allergens that make us reach for the tissues — not to mention the smoky air from wildfires from Canada to California this season. These air pollutants are dangerous for the young, elderly, immuno-compromised, and asthma sufferers, but the truth is we all deserve a breath of fresh air. That’s why we were thrilled to find one of the top-rated air purifiers on Amazon on sale for more than 25% off today. This little powerhouse is about to become your best friend in creating a healthier indoor living space.

The WELOV Air Purifier uses medical-grade HEPA filters that are tested and certified to filter 99.97% of harmful ultra-fine particles of 0.1 microns and smaller. That means it will take care of pet hair, pet dander, pollen, dust, smoke, and odor, so you can breathe clean air during allergy and wildfire season. WELOV even boasts about its enhanced filter design for pet families, so both humans and their furry roommates can breathe easier. Plus, with the Automatic Purification System’s display, you’ll know your indoor air quality in real-time, and the air purifier will automatically adjust its fan speed to consistently maintain clean air. Say goodbye to sneezing, congestion, and other allergy symptoms!

WELOV Air Purifier

WELOV.

WELOV Air Purifier $169.99 Buy now

With a CADR of 350 m³/h / 206 CFM, the air purifier can quickly clean up to 1077 square feet in 30 minutes and 431 square feet in 12 minutes. It’s the perfect size for large rooms, bedrooms, living rooms, basements, apartments, kitchens, and offices. Because it operates as low as 23 decibels in sleep mode and features an adjustable warm color night light, you won’t be disturbed at night. It also makes an ideal air purifier for a baby’s nursery!

With more than 400 reviews and a 4+ star rating on Amazon, the WELOV air purifier is one of the top-rated units. “It operates quietly, very efficient and even with two dogs and a cat, the filter lasted almost 6 months before needing replacement,” explained one happy customer.

“I am a light sleeper and was afraid the noise would keep me awake but you wouldn’t even know it’s there,” noted another Amazon shopper who tried the WELOV air purifier. “I have terrible allergies and this has helped me sleep so much better.”