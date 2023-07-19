Shoppers Over 50 Say They’ll Never Have ‘Wimpy Lashes’ Ever Again Thanks to This ‘Holy Grail’ Lash Thickener

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sadly, some of us just weren’t blessed with long, thick, full-looking lashes. Because of that, we have to find ways to fake it a little, whether that be through volumizing mascaras, lash serums or falsies. While those tried and true methods work totally fine, don’t sleep on eyelash primers. A good lash primer will not only help lengthen and thicken the look of your lashes, it can also condition them and bring them to a healthier state. Since we’re all about helping you find the best products out there to shop, we found a primer that’s sure to be a go-to in your everyday routine. Not to mention, it’s from a brand that has the stamp of approval from celebs like Brooke Shields and Hilary Duff.

Grande Cosmetics, the brand behind the TikTok-viral GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, has a pre-mascara lengthener and thickener that can well, lengthen and thicken your lashes before you apply mascara. Per the description, the GrandePRIMER is the “missing step in your lash routine you never knew you needed.” It goes on white and is infused with “no-flake mini fibers and peptides” that can help boost your go-to mascara’s effects. It’s smudge-proof, water resistant, and designed to be easy to use. No wonder it’s labeled “mascara’s best friend.” On top of all that, it’s also ophthalmologist-tested.

Grande Cosmetics

GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener $25 Buy now

Like Grande Cosmetics’ best-selling lash enhancing serum, shoppers are super impressed at the results of the GrandePRIMER. According to one shopper, it’s so good, it’s worthy of being a holy grail. “I have tried other primers and none come close to this one,” they wrote. “I have short, thin lashes and opt for length rather than volume when it comes to how I like my lashes to look. This primer definitely delivered! It has a thin consistency that aids in avoiding a clumpy result. I paired it with L’Oreal’s waterproof Telescopic mascara (blue tube) and got the most beautiful long lashes that withstood over 10 hours of wear! My friend commented how beautiful my lashes looked!”

Another reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love how this lengthens my lashes! I receive so many compliments. Some people even think I have lash extensions. This is definitely a must buy!”

One shopper over 50 said, “I’ve been using this primer for several years and will never go back to wimpy lashes. It works to thicken and enhance my lashes, and I’m sure it strengthens them because they rarely fall out.”

The GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener and Thickener is priced at $25, which isn’t bad considering how much it can do for your lashes. It’s a great alternative to lash serums, plus it can help keep your mascara on for longer. That alone definitely makes it worth a try! So, be sure to check out it out at Ulta today. Related story From Flattering Bikinis to Curve-Hugging One Pieces, These Are the Best Bathing Suits for Women Over 50

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: