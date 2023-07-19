Cariuma’s Latest Collab Puts an Artistic Spin on the Eco-Friendly Shoes Hollywood A-Listers Can’t Stop Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cariuma is the sneaker brand you need on your radar. After all, it has a slew of celebrity fans that can’t stop wearing the eco-friendly footwear. Hollywood A-listers like Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, Robert Downey Jr. are just a few stars that have been spotted in these casual cool kicks. And if you’re someone who loves art, then the brand’s latest collection may look familiar. Cariuma teams up with the Van Gogh Museum to recreate a literal work of art. The celeb-loved brand puts a spin on legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh’s famous paintings on its best-selling shoes. Find the OCA Low and Salvas reenvisioned with imagery of iconic pieces such as “Sunflower” and “Wheatfields with Crows.” And starting at $89, you can own a piece of Van Gogh-inspired art.

Cariuma and the Van Gogh Museum collection is available to purchase or pre-order in four different styles. And trust us, you’ll want to act fast on this masterpiece of a shoe. The first release, OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers Off-White Canvas, is already selling out fast. And we totally see why this new collaboration is such an instant hit. Van Gogh’s love for nature combined with Cariuma’s sustainable efforts that help our environment makes the perfect pair.

OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers Off-White Canvas

Courtesy of Cariuma.

OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers Off-White Canvas $89 Buy now

What’s more, Cariuma’s high-quality sneakers make for an ideal blank canvas. These shoes are popular among so many shoppers and celebrities alike, for good reason. They’re designed to provide “crazy comfort” from the first wear, while positively impacting the environment with its natural-sourced materials. Not to mention, they’re pretty nice on the eyes too. Whether it’s an everyday white shoe to colorful prints, the footwear brand knows how to look good with every step.

So, if you’re on the hunt for new sneakers, we guarantee you won’t be disappointed with Cariuma. And while you’re at it, add the Cariuma and the Van Gogh Museum’s collection to your cart for a standout pair. Not only does it celebrate the beauty of nature, but this latest drop is undoubtedly perfect for art lovers. Did we mention that two trees are planted for every pair bought?

Below, take a look at other newly-released styles from Cariuma’s collaboration.

OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Jubilee 50 Flower Canvas

Courtesy of Cariuma.

In case you don’t know, vintage florals are trending right now in clothing, home decor, and more. So, snag the Jubilee 50 Flower Canvas sneaker to join the bandwagon of the whimsical yet refined design. Note that this $89 pair is only available to pre-order now. Related story Shoppers Over 50 Say They’ll Never Have ‘Wimpy Lashes’ Ever Again Thanks to This ‘Holy Grail’ Lash Thickener

OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Jubilee 50 Flower Canvas $89 Buy now

Salvas Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers White Leather

Courtesy of Cariuma.

Get ahead of shoppers by pre-ordering Cariuma’s Salvas Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers. It subtly flaunts the iconic painting with a cheerful touch.

Salvas Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers White Leather $139 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: