These Black One-Piece Swimsuits Are Subtly Sexy & Super Flattering

You know that one dress you have in your closet, or that one romper in your drawer that you always reach for whenever you’re in doubt about what to wear, because you know it will always look and feel fantastic? Well, that’s precisely the kind of magic the perfect black one-piece swimsuit can work for your summer wardrobe.

There’s something about a sleek, chic, well-fitting, sexy black swimsuit that just comes through so consistently that you almost don’t even need to own any other swimwear. When you throw in features like cutouts, mesh, tummy control and supportive, sewn-in cups, you have the best black one-piece swimsuits a girl could ever wish for. These six sizzling numbers from Target, Amazon and Walmart are perfect examples — and they start at just $18.

Best Black One-Piece Swimsuit with a Low Back

Target

Looking for a black one-piece swimsuit with a low back? Well we’ve got one with a low front too! And whoa, does that plunging neckline add some sex appeal to this otherwise modest Sand & Shore bathing suit that even has a strap across the back for support.

Ribbed Plunge Twist-Front One Piece Swimsuit $40 Buy now

Best Black Halter One-Piece Swimsuit with Tummy Control

Amazon

We love a square neck halter top one piece with all the ruching and tummy control your heart can desire to flatter your figure to the nines — and apparently so do Amazon reviewers; almost 20,000 of them gave this swimsuit a perfect review, with one saying it’s “the first time I felt pretty in a bathing [suit] in years!”

Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece $31.99 Buy now

Best Black Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Have you heard? This is the summer of the black mesh one piece swimsuit — and this Holipick suit is the perfect example of clever placement of mesh for an almost Art Deco effect, which is something we never thought we’d say about a bathing suit.

Holipick High Neck One Piece Swimsuit $34.99 (originally $37.99) Buy now

Best Black Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Walmart

Black cut out one piece bathing suits are also a big trend this summer, and Walmart carries this Sea & Her suit that nails the look. All it takes is a little keyhole cut-out in the front accentuated by a little bow to add so much visual interest to your otherwise everyday-chic black bathing suit.

Sea & Her Solid Twist Front With Peekaboo One Piece $17.99 (originally $27.99) Buy now

Best Black High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Target

We’ve been on the hunt for a black high neck one piece swimsuit that’s a real showstopper, and it’s safe to say this swimsuit by Aqua Green stopped us in our tracks. That crossover neck is so unique and striking, and this one has UPF 50+ built-in, in case you weren’t already swooning.

Aqua Green Crossover Neck Detail One Piece Swimsuit $45 Buy now

Best Black Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit

Target

What’s the best combination of a strapless swimsuit and a classic one? It’s this Kona Sol black asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit that has our hearts racing. It has full coverage, tummy control and sewn-in cups, and it’ll be your your go-to swimwear for years to come.