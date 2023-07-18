Target’s Famous Halloween Cat Scratchers Are Here & They’re Spookier Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you getting geared up for the Halloween season? More specifically, are you and your cat getting ready for the spookiest season of the year? Target just dropped a brand new set of Halloween-themed cat scratchers that will help your BFF get in the spooky spirit. Decorated with ghosts, skeletons, and spiders, this may be your favorite piece of Halloween decor you buy for the holiday.

Some spooky things are afoot at the clock tower and it’s up to your cat to oversee the shenanigans! The Clock Tower Scratcher from Hyde & EEK! Boutique is a two-level scratcher with a cozy cat house built in. Both floors are made with corrugated cardboard that will help your cat keep her nails sharp and healthy and the scratcher is easy to put together — just unfold from the flat pack and let your cat get to work!

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Clock Tower Scratcher $15 Buy now

For more advanced players, the Halloween Clock Double Decker Cat Scratcher is a level up from the above clock tower scratcher. This one comes with two cat houses on each level as well as a lightweight ball toy hanging at the entrance of the front. This scratcher is great for cats who love to hide and then pop out when you least expect it!

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Clock Double Decker Cat Scratcher $20 Buy now

And how cute is this simple haunted house cat scratcher from Hyde & EEK! Boutique? Dubbed the Skeleton Park Cat Scratcher, this is another double-decker that gives your cat plenty of space to sharpen her nails and hide away to get a cat nap in.

Image: Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Double Decker Skeleton Park Cat Scratcher $15 Buy now

Both you and your cat will love these Halloween cat scratchers. Grab one ahead of the holiday rush and try to resist setting it up before September 1 (though we can’t blame you if you fail…!).