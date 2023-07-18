Shoppers in Their 50s Say This ‘Transformational’ Lip Treatment Noticeably Plumps & ‘Softens’ Fine Lines Around Mouth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like me, a simple chapstick won’t cut it when it comes to my chapped lips. That’s why, it’s worth it to start investing in lip care products that put in the work if you’re prone to dryness. From exfoliants to moisturizing balms, I’ve come across a variety of options that’ll help get you the perfect pucker. However, if you’re truly looking for healthier lips, try out U Beauty’s Plasma Lip Compound Universal. It goes beyond just hydrating your lips. According to the brand, the formula is designed to improve the texture, shape, and color. That’s right, it may be time to ditch your chapstick.

But if you’re not entirely convinced, here’s exactly why you need this lip treatment on your radar. The Plasma Lip Compound Universal takes your lip care to a whole new level. It’s powered by the brand’s trademark SIREN Capsule Technology™ that renews skin and adds volume in dry, thin-looking areas. In short, this balm will visibly plump, soften, and hydrates your pout. What’s more, its plumping effects are no joke. It’s formulated to naturally enhance your lips for a filler-like result. Along with this, the product also smooths away deep wrinkles and fine lines around the mouth over time.

U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound Universal

Courtesy of U Beauty.

The PLASMA Lip Compound Universal $68 Buy now

The Plasma Lip Compound Universal makes such a difference on mature skin that several shoppers in their 50s are obsessed it. Although it’s worth $68, they agree this ‘transformational’ treatment is worth the hefty price tag.

One reviewer said, “This is my second order. I use it faithfully every night and have seen such a difference in the lip area. I was starting to get those fine lines above my upper lip and they really are disappearing! I never had a problem with dry lips all winter.”

While another added, “It made my lips more supple and soft and had helped my lips stay in their natural state. I was blessed with full lips and this helps them stay that way.”

So if you're interested in giving it a go, this conditioner promises to revive your entire lip area. So, don't hesitate to add U Beauty's Plasma Lip Compound Universal to your cart. It's your new secret for a gorgeous, fuller pout.

