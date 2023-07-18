Target Just Dropped Their Halloween Collection & Decor Pieces Start at Just $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be the middle of summer, but some of you are already starting to think fall. And with the fall season comes Halloween — a.k.a. one of the best holidays to really go all out on decorations. Target just released a ton of new Halloween decor under the Hyde & EEK! Boutique brand and so many fun finds start at just $5.

So, yeah. We need to start spooky season early this year!

Add some Edgar Allen Poe flair to your mantle this Halloween with this gorgeous cream-colored raven sculpture from Hyde & EEK! Boutique. The aged detailing makes it look like it’s an antique crafted from plaster, but it’s actually lightweight plastic that only set you back $5. Quoth the Raven “Nevermore”…

The Faux Neon Spider Silhouette Sign from Hyde & EEK! Boutique looks just like real neon but it’s actually lit with LED lights. It also features a blinking climbing motion that will lure trick-or-treaters in on Halloween night. And because it uses LEDs, you can hang this sign either indoors or outside.

On a gnome kick? Then add the Harvest Gnome from Hyde & EEK! Boutique to your fall and Halloween collection. This adorable little guy is decked out in fall colors and has an adorable little felt leaf attached to his cap. For just $5, you can grab this gnome and all of his friends!

This adorable knit skeleton is so cute that we're calling it now — it's going to go viral online. This plush decoration is 38 inches long and knit with soft polyester yarn with added black felt accents. He's cute, he's cuddly, and he's going to feel right at home on your couch or favorite armchair this Halloween season.

You can open your own Little Shop of Horrors with the Ghoulish Garden Fly Trap Artificial Plant from Hyde & EEK! Boutique. It features three monstrous fly trap blooms with sharp teeth and tongues, as well as several tendrils that are holding onto bones. The entire thing comes in a resin planter with a skull motif to drive home the fact that this is a plant you don’t want to mess with!

This $15 LED Backlit Flickering Ghost is definitely friendly — just look at that smile! It sits at a foot tall and features both flickering and steady green LED lighting to give a spooky effect. You can prop this ghost up on your mantle, or hang him on your wall. He’s battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about any unsightly cords.

Check out the entire new line of Hyde & EEK! Boutique on Target’s website to start your Halloween decor shopping early. Spooky season is hiding just around the corner, after all!

