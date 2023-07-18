Target’s 50¢ College Dinnerware Sale Is Actually Way More Chic Than Expected

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For many college-aged kids, move-in day is just around the corner. And that means it’s time to stock up on all the necessary dorm essentials. Shower shoes, towels, lots of instant noodles, and dinnerware are definitely on the list, and Target is practically giving some of that stuff away. Right now, you can snag plastic dinnerware starting at just 50¢ — and these pieces look so good that mom and dad might want to pick up a set, too.

The Room Essentials Plastic Dinner Plate is one of the dishes that’s currently marked at under a dollar. It’s a spacious 10.5-inch size and comes in fun colors like mint, coral, lavender, blue, and more standard black and gray. They’re BPA-free and can even be tossed in the dishwasher.

Image: Room Essentials

Room Essentials 10.5″ Plastic Dinner Plate $0.50 Buy now

The second 50¢ find is the Room Essentials Plastic Cereal Bowl, which also comes available in the above colors. Just look at how stylish it is in black — these bowls and dishes are great for dorms, but even better for outdoor BBQs, picnics, and taking with you to the beach.

“These were such a great grab!” one Target reviewer wrote. “Needed some reusable plastic plates, bowls, and cups for patio use this summer. Microwave and dishwasher safe for 50 cents each is really hard to beat. They’re sturdy enough to hold heavy foods, but light enough to stack and carry with one hand.”

Image: Room Essentials

The rest of the Room Essentials plastic dinnerware line, which consists of a serving bowl, a bowl with a matching lid, and cups, is also super affordable with larger items priced at only $2 and $3.

So grab a few plastic plates and bowls for your college-aged kid and grab some more for home and travel, too. It’s an unbeatable price for unbreakable dishware! Related story Target's Famous Halloween Cat Scratchers Are Here & They're Spookier Than Ever

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: