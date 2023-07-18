TikTok Is Obsessed With This On-Sale Cleanser That Gives You Incredibly Soft & Dewy Skin, It’s Like a ‘Magic Pot of Gold’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are no shortage of great cleansers on the market, whether you’re into fun, foamy face washes like Cher or a micellar water like Kourtney Kardashian. While there’s no doubt those work great, a really good cleansing balm can remove stubborn makeup with very minimal effort and leave your skin super soft and glowing afterwards. We found such a balm that’s gained cult-fave status due to the rave reviews from TikTok. Shoppers swear it’s a “game-changer” and the “absolute best cleanser” on the market. Even better, it’s on sale now for 20% off.

Australian skincare brand, Alpha-H’s Melting Moment Cleansing Balm is described as a “luxurious balm-to-oil cleanser” that contains nourishing ingredients and antioxidants to leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated, radiant, and protected. It was made to help remove makeup, dirt, and SPF, which is super important during this time of the year as many of us are piling on the sunscreen and spending a lot more time outdoors. Not only that, the waterless formula won’t disrupt the skin’s pH, per the brand. It’ll only leave it feeling soft, luminous and super clean.

Right now, Alpha-H is having a 20% off sale on cleansers where you can save on the original Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, as well as the limited-edition plum variation. No coupon code is required, but you’ll want to act fast as the sale won’t last long.

Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm – 20% Off

Alpha-H

Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm $40 Buy now

The Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm is both an award-winning product and a shopper-fave. According to one reviewer, it is an “absolute game-changer.” they wrote, “It is PERFECT. It literally melts every drop of makeup off your face and leaves no residue behind. It smells really lovely and I like how it warms up in your hand and becomes a really easy-to-use cleansing balm. It washes off perfectly and leaves skin clean and looking amazing. I will always use this to remove my make up from now and forever.”

One shopper said it was “so refreshing” to use.” As they wrote in their review, “There’s no greasy after feel and it leaves skin cleansed with a dewy hydrated feel.” Another shopper mentioned that it left their skin soft, clean, and dewy as well writing, “This cleanser is amazing … I’ve only been using it for a couple of weeks but the results have been almost instantaneous.”

Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm – Plum $40 Buy now

Numerous shoppers raved over the product saying it was “the best cleanser” they’ve ever used. One wrote, “It’s so lush, buttery and smooth. It melts on your skin and takes all makeup off easily. It has a pleasant, subtle fragrance, is super hydrating, doesn’t irritate eyes or sensitive skin, and leaves skin glowing. Best cleanser on the market!” Related story Shoppers in Their 50s Say This 'Transformational' Lip Treatment Noticeably Plumps & 'Softens' Fine Lines Around Mouth

Once again, Alpha-H is having a limited-time sale on cleansers, which does include the Melting Moment Cleansing Balm. Be sure to snap one up while it’s still 20% off.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: