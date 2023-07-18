If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you feel like you’re constantly lugging things from point A to point B, then it’s definitely time to give your back and shoulders a break. Why lug when you can take a load off and pull your groceries, school supplies, work essentials, heck, even your dogs, behind you? This lightweight collapsible wagon from Navatiee will save your back and make you feel like less of a bag lady.

The Navatiee Collapsible Wagon, which is currently 40 percent off today on Amazon, is a spacious foldable wagon that can hold up to 220 pounds. It features smooth rolling 360-degree rotating wheels, two cup holders positioned by the handle, and a simple one-touch folding mechanism that makes the wagon easy to collapse and store away in your car or garage.

When empty, the entire thing only weighs about 20 pounds, making it easy to maneuver through grocery store aisles, city streets, and even on public transportation.

Image: Navatiee

“I recently moved from a single-story home to a high-rise and noticed that people had wagons in the elevators to transport packages and groceries from their cars,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I quickly jumped on Amazon and compare different options based on reviews and chose this one. I have used it several times a week for the last six weeks and while the handle feels a little wonky, it’s been a great purchase.”

Another reviewer said this wagon is a great daily disability aid. “I have arthritis in my knees, and we live in an apartment complex that does not have dedicated parking spots. Sometimes I am not able to bring groceries in because of where I have to park,” they wrote. “This cart solves that problem easily. It’s light enough that it can easily be carried when folded up, but durable enough that it can carry a couple of cases of bottled water and then some. Setup is very simple; take off the cover, expand the cart, put the floor panel in, grab the pull handle and go! I’ll be getting extensive use out of this cart.”

Pick up the Navatiee Collapsible Wagon while it’s on sale for just $80 and work smarter, not harder!