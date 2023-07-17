This Classic Leather Tote From an Oprah-Approved Brand Is Under $60 for a Limited Time at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re obsessed with shopping the hottest deals, then today’s your lucky day. Nordstrom just kicked off its Anniversary Sale that offers major discounts on over 60 brands. From premium cookware and baby gear to beauty exclusives and quality apparel, there are countless items for everyone to enjoy until the sale ends on August 6th. Wondering what’s the best deals to shop the Anniversary Sale? If you ask us, you can’t go wrong with an item that’s celebrity-approved, especially if it’s Oprah. The star gave her stamp of approval to Mali + Lili’s Josie Crossbody Bag in her favorite things list in 2020. Although her pick is not on sale, the handbag brand has a ton of other super cute options like this chic leather tote.

The Estie Tote is everything you would want in an everyday purse. The versatile bag keeps all your essentials well-organized thanks to its spacious interior. It features a padded compartment that fits 15″ laptops, a detachable wristlet, and a luggage strap on the back. Plus, if you love sustainable pieces, this durable bag is designed with a recycled vegan-leather exterior.

What’s more, it’s no denying that this classic tote is super stylish. It comes in either a blush, cognac, or grey shade that complements any occasion. Right now, you can add any of these colorways to your cart for under $60 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Mali + Lili’s Estie Tote is a perfect choice for those always on the go. It’s stylish, functional, and super convenient for wherever you go. So, head to Nordstrom to try this luxe-looking handbag for under $60 now.

Mali + Lili Estie Tote in Blush

Courtesy of Mali + Lili.

Add a pop of color to your handbag collection with the Estie Tote in a blush pink. Get it for 32% off for a limited time at Nordstrom.

Estie Vegan Leather Tote in Blush $59.99 (was $88) Buy now

Mali + Lili Estie Tote in Cognac

Courtesy of Mali + Lili.

The Estie Tote in Cognac is a must-have if you favor a classic look. And for just under $60, this purse won’t break the bank compared to other designer options. Related story From Flattering Bikinis to Curve-Hugging One Pieces, These Are the Best Bathing Suits for Women Over 50

Estie Vegan Leather Tote in Cognac $59.99 (was $88) Buy now

Mali + Lili Estie Tote in Grey

Courtesy of Mali + Lili.

No doubt, a sleek grey keeps things professional. So, make this version of Estie Tote your new handbag for the office.

Estie Vegan Leather Tote in Grey $59.99 (was $88) Buy now

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: