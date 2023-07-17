Mature Shoppers Are Raving Over This Summer Face Serum That Made Their Skin ‘Look Seriously Less Tired’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re quickly reaching the peak of summertime heat, it’s important for your skincare routine to keep up. After all, heavy face creams or foundations in 90-degree weather can feel sticky, greasy, and let’s be real, kind of gross. So you want to swap those for products that are lightweight and allow your skin to breathe. Fortunately, we came across a product that shoppers swear is ideal for this time of year. Let’s just say, it’ll give your skin the extra dose of vitamin C it needs.

Mudita Earth, a clean beauty company created by mother-daughter duo Jessica and Pooja Chopra, has a gentle vitamin C serum that helps to brighten skin, and reduce the appearance of “stubborn” scarring and hyperpigmentation. The Pineapple and Rosehip Vitamin C Serum is made with the “highest-quality and most stable form” of vitamin C, per the brand. The serum also contains ingredients that can help purify the skin, boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, and fight acne.

It’s also super easy to use. All you have to do is massage a few drops on your face, then apply moisturizer, sunscreen, and the rest of your go-to products. Since it’s lightweight, it would make the perfect addition to your summer beauty routine.

According to one shopper on Amazon, this product was a big help in lightening dark spots on their skin — fast. “Within four to five days use of this product, I felt my skin lightening up. Prior to using this product, I was using other chemical-based creams to lighten my skin and ended up with very dried up skin. This product lightens, as well as keeps it very moist … I feel I finally found natural products to take care of my skin. Five stars all the way.”

One reviewer said it was a “really nice serum for summer.” They wrote, “I have mature skin and in the winter like to use a thick cream on my face, but in the summer, I prefer something lighter and often use just a serum after washing my face. The consistency of this serum is just right … It absorbed very quickly, was not sticky, and left my skin feeling soft. This will be one of my go-to serums for summer.”

It's also a great serum for waking up tired-looking skin. As one shopper said in their review, "I use this product as a base in the morning before I use the moisturizer and makeup with SPF. Believe me when I say that my skin looks seriously less tired at night and feels more protected from pollutants … I have no more acne and less blemishes. Great serum for the summer as well as the winter when skin is more dry. I highly recommend the product."

The vitamin C serum is just one product in Mudita Earth’s line of 100% natural beauty products. Be sure to check out the rest of the brand’s offerings today.

