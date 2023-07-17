If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Want to swim, sunbathe and pose for seaside pics in a sexy swimsuit this summer? If you’re a woman of a certain age, we encourage you to throw every archaic rule you’ve heard right out the window and indulge. That’s because the best swimsuits for women over 50 are whatever the heck you feel sexiest in, whether that’s a one-piece, two-piece, tankini or all of the above.

The six bathing suits below are a sampling of pieces that look great on different types of bodies and for all kinds of attitudes. High-waisted bottoms, a ruffled top, a best-seller with a strategically placed cutout to make heads turn — and all of them can be worn by anyone at any age. So get your over-50 bod ready for these sexy bathing suits we love at prices we love even more.

Best Tankini Bathing Suit

Target

For most women over 50, a tankini is a safe bet for looking hot and feeling confident. This Kona Sol Tropical Print Tiered Bandeau Tankini Top is the swimsuit that’s going to steal the show this summer, and it has a twist: it’s strapless with removable cups so it stays up! Pro tip: get it with these high-waisted Kona Sol bottoms to match.

Best Two-Piece Bathing Suit

Target

This bathing suit also has a twist: a literal one! The Kona Sol Longline Twist Bikini Top is striped, sporty and sexy with sewn-in cups. Complete it with these Shirred High Waist Bikini Bottoms.

Kona Sol Longline Twist Bikini Top $26 Buy now

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit

Target

Get ready for a tidal wave of compliments when you attend that pool party in this Pucker Textured Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit. It scores major points for comfort and support, too, with one fan writing, “Absolutely love this swimsuit! Fits me perfectly and hugs my curves but gives support where I need it!”.

Kona Sol Pucker Textured Square Neck High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit $40 Buy now

Best Red Bathing Suit

Kohl’s

All eyes will be on you in this stunning red suit, the Bal Harbour V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit that’s half-price right now. The shape is just right, and it hides a tummy control panel that sucks you in without ruching.

Bal Harbour V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit $33.66 (originally $66) Buy now

Best Bathing Suit with a Cut-Out

Amazon

This Amazon #1 best-seller is the site’s most popular one-piece, but it flirts with being a two-piece thanks to that playful cutout. “Bought this after seeing so many people rave about it on Instagram. It definitely lives up to the hype!” wrote a reviewer. “Stays put and doesn’t ride up in the back when you’re swimming.”

Eomenie Women’s One Piece Swimsuit $35.99 (originally $39.99) Buy now

Best Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Amazon

There’s nothing like animal print to fill you with courage and confidence. This ruffled one-piece creates an exaggerated waistline and has tummy control to get you even further into hourglass territory.