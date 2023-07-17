Gisele Bündchen-Approved On Sneakers Rarely Go on Sale, But They’re Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t already heard, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is back for 2023 and it’s open to everyone. During Nordstrom’s biggest sale event of the year, you can score some seriously good deals on everything from clothing for the whole family to kitchen essentials from Le Creuset and Our Place. Not only that, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale also has so many exclusive beauty sets from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, NARS, Supergoop!, Kiehl’s, and Olapex, it’s truly a sale you don’t want to miss. If you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers, you’re in luck. On, a Gisele Bündchen-approved sneaker brand that rarely ever goes on sale, is discounted right now.

On sneakers are known for their cool designs and comfy footwear. In fact, they have a whole line of “cloud” sneakers feel like you’re walking on clouds, according to numerous shoppers. As someone who owns a pair myself, I can confidently say that they have one of the comfiest running shoes I’ve ever tried. In fact, my Ons are my favorite shoes to wear when I know I’ll be on my feet all day (like spending 12-plus hours at Disneyland).

There are several On sneakers that are included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale this year, which is amazing considering that the brand hardly goes on sale. But you’ll want to act fast as thousands of people are currently looking at the various styles and sizes are selling out fast.

Curious to know what’s on sale? Check out of some the on-sale On sneakers below.

On Cloud X 3 Shift Cross Training Shoe – $113, Was $160

On

These On sneakers features “responsive cushioning and stable support” so you can shift from one workout to the next with ease. It’s a training shoe that was meant to keep up with you, regardless of intensity. Plus, the cork/fawn color is super versatile!

On Cloud X 3 Shift Cross Training Shoe $113 Buy now

On Cloudflow Running Shoe – $105, Was $140

On

Truth be told, out of all the discounted On sneakers at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, this one has to be one of my faves. The color combo is super cute and perfect to wear year round. Plus, shoppers swear it’s super cushioned and ultra-comfortable for all-day use. One wrote, it’s comfortable for both walking and standing. “I bought these shoes for work as I am a medical assistant and I walk or stand all day,” they said. “I like that this shoe has a lot of heel support and also feels bouncy without being overly bouncy.” Snag one on sale now while you still can! Related story Margot Robbie’s Secret to a Flawless Complexion Is The Same Moisturizer Jennifer Aniston Used on the Set of The Morning Show

On Cloudflow Running Shoe $105 Buy now

On Cloud X Shift Running Shoe – $120, Was $160

On

While these Ons are slightly on the narrower side (i.e. size up!), shoppers were “quite surprised” at how comfortable these shoes were. One loved how supportive the shoe felt around their ankles, while another liked the style so much, they bought three pairs! Right now, there are two colors to choose from. Be sure to take advantage of their discounted price during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

On Cloud X Shift Running Shoe $120 Buy now

On Cloudswift Running Shoe – $113, Was $140

On

If you need a good pair of running shoes, don’t miss out on the On Cloudswift Running Shoe. According to the description, it was “engineered to outpace the demands of urban running.” It features a “springy” foam sole for extra bit of bounce and a “sock-fit” for flexibility and comfort. There are currently three colorways available to shop.

On Cloudswift Running Shoe $113 Buy now

Cloudmonster Running Shoe – $130, Was $170

On

Want something a little more unique? This pair of On sneakers are sure to make you stand out in the best way. The On Cloudmonster Running Shoe was made with “monster cushioning” to give you all the bounce on your morning runs. According to one shopper, the extra cushioning has really helped with their plantar fasciitis. “I’ve been having pain because of plantar fasciitis and purchased some other sneakers that did nothing for it,” they wrote. “I tried the Cloud Monster and felt no pain in my heels. I’ve been wearing them everyday and they are helping my PF to heal!”

Cloudmonster Running Shoe $130 Buy now

Those were just a few On sneaker styles on sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2023. Be sure to those out and other style today before they sell out.

