A Stanley & Joanna Gaines Tumbler Collection Is Coming to Target — Here’s Your First Look at the New Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since America’s power couple of home renovation and interior design, Chip and Joanna Gaines, launched their decor brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target in 2017, we’ve been bringing touches of their modern farmhouse style to our homes with the line’s furniture, bedding, decor accessories, and more. Everything is just so cozy and chic! And now, the design duo has partnered with Stanley to launch a collection of tumblers in an array of gorgeous neutrals.

Available on July 30 exclusively at Target, you can take your pick of Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers in this collection of timeless colors — each one of the fresh, earth-toned colors will integrate seamlessly into your Hearth & Hand-inspired aesthetic. The dreamy shades range from the light palette of Sour Cream, Twilight Taupe, and Serene Green to the moody shades of Peet Moss, Navy Voyage, and Basic Brown. Perfect for transitioning from summer’s heat to autumn breezes!

Start shopping the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection of Stanley tumblers now to choose your favorite of these timeless colors, and be ready to add to cart on July 30. Like everything Joanna and Chip do, we expect these travel cups to fly off the shelves!

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

With double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep your drink ice cold for 11 hour — and iced for 2 days! — the 40 oz. Quencher is perfect for venturing out in search of new inspiration, or as your essential companion on your next outdoor retreat to keep you hydrated all day long. Designed to fit into most cup holders, the Quencher features an ergonomic handle for comfort at home or on the go. The advanced FlowState lid rotates to three positions: a straw opening, one for sipping and a full-cover top to help prevent splashes. The new collection is pictured here in Navy Voyage.

Navy Voyage Stanley Quencher Tumbler $45 Buy now

Constructed of 90% recycled BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel for sustainable sipping, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 has the durability to stand up to a lifetime of use. Eliminate the use of single-use plastic bottles and straws with a travel tumbler built with sustainability in mind; it’s lifetime warranty guaranteed. Cleaning your tumbler and lid couldn’t be easier, just pop it into the dishwasher. Pictured above is the Twilight Taupe colorway.

Twilight Taupe Stanley Quencher Tumbler $45 Buy now

Similar to the taupe but a bit lighter, this gorgeous color is called Sour Cream. Related story Affordable Back-to-School Uniforms for Kids, Tweens & Teens That Are Made To Last All Year

Sour Cream Stanley Quencher Tumbler $45 Buy now

The calming coolness of this Serene Green colorway is a great way to bring a little peace to a chaotic day.

Serene Green Stanley Quencher Tumbler $45 Buy now

The Basic Brown is a stunning example of how a basic neutral can elevate the simplest of objects.

Basic Brown Stanley Quencher Tumbler $45 Buy now

And last but certainly not least, here is a preview of the Peet Moss color option.

Peet Moss Stanley Quencher Tumbler $45 Buy now

Mark your calendars because these are sure to sell out quickly!