Margot Robbie’s Everyday Makeup Routine Isn’t Complete Without This ‘Nourishing’ $4 Lip Balm

When you’re about to run out the door and get the day started, there are a few essentials you need with you. Among them is a first-rate lip balm. But you don’t want a generic chapstick that you’ll have to reapply ever hour. No, you want a lip balm that gives your casual look a pop of color and moisturizes your lips in equal measure. That’s why we tracked down the lip balm Margot Robbie is a huge fan of, and you can get a two-pack of this tinted balm for just $9 on Amazon.

Thanks to Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm, you can keep your lipstick for only special occasions and make this balm your everyday lip wear. “I don’t like wearing lipstick,” Robbie told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “I wear lip balm with a bit of a stain,” the Barbie star and producer continued, adding that Burt’s Bees is among the brands she loves — and for good reason. Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm adds a hint of sheer, pretty red color with Burt’s Bees Red Dahlia hue for a natural, everyday look.

Image Courtesy of Burt’s Bees via Amazon.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

This chapstick hydrates and softens dry lips with naturally moisturizing Shea butter and botanical waxes. And just one swipe of Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm leaves your lips smooth and nourished for up to eight hours. No wonder Robbie is such a fan of this lip balm! But what do other shoppers have to say? Read on to find out: “Love this lip balm. The color is very wearable and so nourishing,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Smooth texture, leaves lips moisturized. Easy to wear with a hint of color. Lasts for hours and no lipstick needed. This is a product I will buy again and again,” another shopper wrote. “Love the feel and natural look of this Burt’s Bees Lip Balm,” a third shopper wrote. If you’ve been searching for a lip balm that elevates your everyday look, then Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm is the one for you!

