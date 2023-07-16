Pet Owners Say Their Cats ‘Immediately Played’ With This $6 Interactive Toy Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spoiling our little fur babies is one of our favorite things to do. And if you’re a pet owner, we’re sure you feel the same way! But finding the right toy that will occupy your kitty cat for hours on end can be a tall task. After all, you want a toy that will last. That’s why shoppers are obsessed with this small toy pack that cats and their owners simply adore — and it’s just $6 on Amazon right now.

Your cat is going to love playing with TUSATIY Cat Toys. Available in a 3-pack of glitter tinsel balls, these toys provide so much fun and lots of interactive play. Made with high-quality plush, super soft, lightweight material, TUSATIY Cat Toys feature a small bells inside that will pique your cat’s interest in no time at all. Watch your little fur baby turn into the king of the jungle by stalking, batting, and tossing around these little toys.

Image Courtesy of TUSATIY via Amazon.

You simply can’t pass on these toys, especially when they’re just $6. But what are shoppers saying about TUSATIY Cat Toys? Just read on to find out: “Granted, this cat loves sparkle balls, but she has taken to them immediately,” one shopper, who emphasized their cat “immediately played” with these toys, wrote in their five-star review.

“The three balls are made of soft, colorful material. Very well made! They have a little bell inside each one, our cat loves them,” another shopper said. “These are my kittens’ favorite toys. They have not been bored yet with these in the house,” a third shopper wrote. If you’ve been looking for your cat’s next favorite toy, consider your search over! Add TUSATIY Cat Toys to your cart today — your cat will thank you.

