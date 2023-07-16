Shoppers ‘Can’t Live Without’ the $14 Toner Khloé Kardashian Uses Every Day for Oily Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Setting the perfect foundation for your skin before you even apply that first drop of makeup is an absolute must. But with so many products out there, it can be hard to find the right one for you. If you struggle with oily skin, however, we tracked one must-have beauty essential you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP. Khloé Kardashian is a huge fan of this toner, and this Amazon Choice selection is available for $14.

Your skin will feel so refreshed when you apply Quinn’s Witch Hazel to your face. Kardashian is a huge fan of this product, as she explained in her Beauty Secrets video for Vogue back in July 2019. “I really think what sold me was the packaging, to be honest,” The Kardashians star and mom of two said. “I love the way it smells. I love how light it is.” Kardashian explained she usually uses this product to start her entire beauty routine. “I tone especially in my t-zone, because I am so, so oily,” she said.

There’s a very good reason this product is such an essential part of Kardashian’s routine. Quinn’s Witch Hazel acts as an all-in-one cleanser, toner, and moisturizer. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types. Your skin will be left thoroughly cleansed and conditioned without disturbing its natural moisture thanks to Quinn’s Witch Hazel.

Image Courtesy of Quinn’s via Amazon.

Quinn’s Witch Hazel $13.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

We love that Kardashian absolutely gushed about this product. But what do other shoppers have to say about Quinn’s Witch Hazel? Just read on to find out why this product is an Amazon’s Choice selection. “I absolutely love & can’t live without this toner. I have now been through 3 or 4 bottles and will never stop,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I have very dry/sensitive acne prone skin, especially through the winter months. Compared to other toners that I have tried, this one works the best with my skin type,” another shopper said. “I really love the smell and how moisturizing this product is. I’m hooked,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing. Take your beauty routine to the next level with Quinn’s Witch Hazel.

Related story This Tightening Serum From an Angelina Jolie-Approved Brand Makes You ‘Glow From Within’ & Is On Secret Sale Right Now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: