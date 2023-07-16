Jennifer Lopez Always Keeps This $7 ‘Life Saver’ Lip Balm Backstage To Keep Her Lips Moisturized

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality lip balm does so much more than just give your lips temporary relief from dryness and chapping. When it comes down to it, ordinary chapstick just doesn’t stack up against a balm that can give you long-lasting hydration and plenty of moisture. That’s why Jennifer Lopez is such a fan of one particular lip balm she rarely goes without — and you can buy a two-pack for just $15 on Amazon.

Your lips will never be the same after you use Rosebud Perfume Co.’s Lip Salve. Back in 2018, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at all the products the “On The Floor” singer uses to prep for any onstage performance, per Allure. Among all of Lopez’s makeup essentials was Rosebud Perfume Co.’s Lip Salve. This balm soothes dry lips, calms skin irritations, and even conditions the rough skin of elbows and knees and takes the sting out of minor burns. Yes, you read that right. This lip balm goes above and beyond the call of duty!

It’s pretty clear why Lopez loves Rosebud Perfume Co.’s Lip Salve. But what do shoppers have to say about this handy little balm? Just read on to find out: “Best stuff for chapped lips,” one shopper, who called this balm a “lip life saver,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I love this product. So moisturizing for chapped lips. The rose scent is pleasant. I like the tin that it comes in. It will last a long time,” another shopper said. “This product has replaced chapstick and all lip treatments! It literally makes your lips feel so smooth. I love the natural tint,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we’re convinced. Take your lip care routine to the next level and add Rosebud Perfume Co.’s Lip Salve to your beauty regimen ASAP!

