Mature Shoppers Swear By Lupita Nyong’o’s Go-To $5 Oil for ‘Stopping the Wrinkles Before They Come’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we mature, our skin changes, which means our skincare routine has to evolve with it. We’re always looking for quality products to help you embrace each chapter of life, and we just stumbled upon one that’s a favorite of Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar winner is a huge fan of one serum that’s perfect for keeping skin looking fresh and clean — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5.

NOW Solutions Avocado Oil is a total game-changer. “This is what I use to wash off my makeup,” Nyong’o told InStyle via Cafe Mom. “It’s gentle and natural, and my skin tends to be pretty dry, so I need the extra oil.” This nutrient-rich oil keeps skin supple, thoroughly moisturized, and helps to soften dry, rough skin in no time. Not only is NOW Solutions Avocado Oil soft and soothing, it won’t leave any greasy residue like other serums.

Image Courtesy of NOW via Amazon.

NOW Solutions Avocado Oil $5.10 on Amazon.com Buy now

We totally see why Nyong’o is such a fan of this serum. But what do shoppers have to say about NOW Solutions Avocado Oil? Well, just read on to find out: “I got this avocado oil in order to use it as a moisturizer, and it has worked beautifully,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “It is really fabulous! Stopping the wrinkles before they come!”

Another shopper said this serum is “the best oil for mature dry skin.” And a third shopper wrote, “Very moisturizing! Makes your skin so soft, and it’s perfect for your entire body. I use this oil literally everyday. I mix it in with my hair care products and it does wonders moisturizing my hair.” These testimonials are really all we need to know just how effective NOW Solutions Avocado Oil really is. Add it to your cart today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Serena Williams Uses This ‘Natural’ & 'Transformative' $17 Serum To Reduce Stretch Marks on Her Pregnant Belly