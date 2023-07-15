Mature Shoppers Swear by the $11 Foundation Jennifer Lopez Uses for Her Smooth Award Season Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any makeup product that can heighten our natural, gorgeous glow is always worth adding to our beauty routine. And when it comes to recommendations for the very best items out there, we tend to look to the stars for guidance. (No, not those ones in the sky.) Among some of our favorite beauty essentials out there, Jennifer Lopez often uses one particular foundation that gives skin a brighter appearance — and it’s currently $11 on Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation is a total game-changer for you makeup routine. According to Cafe Mom, Lopez has worn this foundation on one or two red carpets in the past. There are a few very good reasons why this foundation works so well. L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation is lightweight, creamy, and long-lasting. It’s great for normal-to-dry skin, featuring SPF and plenty of hydration to quench your skin’s moisture barrier. Available in a variety of shades, you’ll find your perfect match in no time.

Image Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris via Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation $11.18 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now that we know Lopez is a fan of this beauty essential, what do shoppers have to say about L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation? Well, just read on to find out: “I have used some very expensive makeup. I always come back to this stuff. It just works for me. I’m 50 years old, and my skin looks amazing,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Covers great without being too heavy. Does not sink into my 50 year old face and highlight my wrinkles,” another shopper said. “For mature skin, this product can’t be beat. Gives a nice glow (without looking greasy) and very good coverage,” a third shopper said. Count us convinced! Add L’Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation to your makeup routine and see the difference for yourself.

