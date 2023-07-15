Lisa Vanderpump Uses This Shockingly Affordable Moisture Cream ‘Every Day’ & It’s ‘Great for Taming Fly Away Hair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of the season or reason, your hair deserves salon-quality care. But here’s the thing, you shouldn’t have to break the bank in order to achieve the haircare routine of your dreams. That’s why shoppers are obsessing over the one moisturizing cream stars like Lisa Vanderpump are such a fan of — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently $26.

OUAI Finishing Crème will totally elevate your haircare regimen. Vanderpump has been a huge fan of this cream for a while. “My hair is dead straight. I wish it had more of a texture. I wash it every day, which I know you shouldn’t do, but I don’t feel clean without washing it every day,” she told The Strategist in 2021. “Then I put some hot rollers in it, brush it out, then put some of this in there. I put it on my hands and run it through my hair. I scrunch it in. It’s not too heavy,” she said. “My makeup artist on Vanderpump Rules used it on me once and I just loved it. I’ve been using it ever since.”

There’s a very good reason why the reality TV star has been using this product for as long as she has. This lightweight cream can really do it all — smooth dry ends, tame frizz, add shine and protect from heat styling. Plus, the scent (a mix of gardenia, ylang ylang, and white musk) will give your hair some extra luxury. You won’t find an affordable cream quite like OUAI Finishing Crème.

But is it really worth it to drop $26 on OUAI Finishing Crème? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this haircare essential: “I have always had nice thick hair but as I am aging I find that thin fly away hairs are hard to tame. This product is wonderful,” one shopper, who noted this cream is “great for taming fly away hair,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I love this cream. It has a pleasing smell and works great,” another shopper said. “This is a great product without being [too] greasy or oily. Very clean feeling and natural holding look,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. Make OUAI Finishing Crème the final touch in your haircare routine and add this product to your cart ASAP!

