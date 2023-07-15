Gigi Hadid Gets Her ‘Clean & Soft’ Complexion Thanks to This $7 Scrub Shoppers Call the ‘Best’ to ‘Peel off Dead Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

An essential part of any skincare routine has to be exfoliating. And since we know you only do it a few times a week, you want the product you use to be the absolute best, delivering first-rate results at a bargain price. That’s why shoppers are obsessing over one scrub Gigi Hadid is a huge fan of — and this Amazon Best Seller is only $7.

Your skin will never be the same after using St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub. Hadid is a huge fan of this scrub. “I use St. Ives to wash my face. The exfoliating grains get the blood circulating and leave my skin feeling clean and soft,” she told InStyle via Cosmopolitan UK. This exfoliant thoroughly cleans skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth in equal measure. When you use St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub, you’ll get rid of dead skin in no time. Your face’s natural glow will come through effortlessly, and it’s all thanks to this skincare essential.

We know what you’re thinking. Can St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub really do all that for just $7? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say after they added this scrub to their skincare routine: “I’ve been using this for 20 years,” one shopper, who called the scrub “without a doubt the best exfoliant,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Purchased to exfoliate my skin. I have very sensitive skin and would recommend to anyone. I purchased based off the recommendation of my tattoo artist. Great to peel off dead skin and make your ink pop some more,” another shopper said. “I use this in the shower every couple of days. My face feels great after,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Make St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub the latest addition to your skincare routine — you won’t regret it.

