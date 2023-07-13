If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is a time to truly let your style shine, and no one knows this better than your teen daughter. Cute summer dresses open up a whole world of warm-weather fashion opportunities, especially when shirts and shorts start to fall flat. Whether it’s a casual summer dress with sneakers to hit the mall or a white summer dress with sandals for a party look, it’s all about versatility.

Start stocking up with these seven summer dresses that look adorable, breathe well and machine-wash easily. From a flirty floral midi to an everyday frock that’s as comfy as her favorite tee, these summer dresses will be her faves — and each one is on sale for up to 50 percent off!

Best Babydoll Dress for Teens

In bright orange, this 100 percent cotton babydoll dress couldn’t get any cuter. Ruffles and an asymmetrical hemline make it unique, and a smocked back makes it comfy to wear.

Wild Fable Flip Flop Mini Dress $17.50 (originally $25) Buy now

Best Fit and Flare Dress for Teens

Target

This cap-sleeved summer dress with a sweetheart neckline is as sweet as a green apple — and the color of one too. Just in case you thought it couldn’t get better, this one is made of recycled materials.

Wild Fable Cap Short Sleeve Fit & Flare Knit Skater Dress $11.20 (originally $16) Buy now

Best White Dress for Teens

A white summer dress is a warm-weather essential, and this ruffled A-line one with a smocked top is the perfect staple. It’s so soft and stretchy, she can pull it right on.

Zesica A Line Swing Mini Dress $38.94 with on-page coupon (originally $40.99) Buy now

Best Bodycon Dress for Teens

Target

Nothing beats an LBD, as we all know, and this stretchy bodycon mini is about to become the little black dress of summer for your teen. Hundreds of reviewers adore it: “Super cute and comfy!” wrote one.

Wild Fable Seamed Mini Bodycon Dress $10.20 (originally $12) Buy now

Best T-Shirt Dress for Teens

Amazon

We all have a favorite gray T-shirt, in this case that lived-in favorite has transformed into a dress that’s cozy and 100 percent cotton.

Molerani Casual T-Shirt Dress $26.69 (originally $32.99) Buy now

Best Midi Dress for Teens

Target

This sunshine-y number will light up her look, and it’s so comfy and easy to wear. Peep that keyhole opening in the back.

Wild Fable Tie-Back Midi Dress $19.60 (originally $28) Buy now

Best Maxi Dress for Teens

Kohl’s

If she loves a boho look, this is the maxi dress for her. It’s lightweight with a tiered hem and a fun pattern, and it’s just as easy to wear to the park as it is to a music festival.