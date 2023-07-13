Act Fast! Jennifer Garner & Reese Witherspoon-Approved ASICS Sneakers Are Still as Low as $40 With This Post-Prime Day Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are huge fans of quality sneakers. After all, these sneaker enthusiasts have been spotted wearing a ton of runner-loved brands including Hoka, Brooks, and Newton Running. But there’s another most budget-friendly brand of running shoes that both actresses swear by: ASICS sneakers.

They’re a must-have for either an errand run, a morning walk, or an intense workout. And we totally see why celebs are big fans — this footwear brand offers incredible comfort, stability, and durability that’s made for any type of activity. In short, you really can’t go wrong buying fresh new shoes from ASICS, especially right now. Shoppers can save on a ton of styles for as low as $40 on Amazon today. Hurry, though, because these post-Prime Day deals won’t last long!

Wondering which style on sale is worth shopping? Try ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite Trail running shoes that are just under $40 in select styles. It’s the lowest price in 30 days at Amazon, so you don’t want to miss out on this rare offer. According to ASICS, the sneakers are made to comfortably handle uneven terrain. That means, the Gel-Excite Trail is the best companion for outdoor adventures. It’s designed to keep your feet stable and offer great traction when you’re on rocky paths, loose dirt, or any off-road surface.

ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite Trail Running Shoes

Courtesy of ASICS.

Gel-Excite Trail Running Shoes $39.95 (was $49.95) Buy now

What’s more, these ASICS sneakers are ideal if you want a ton of support and cushion. Several reviewers raved over how the shoes feel so soothing on the feet all day.

One reviewer said, “It was love at first sight and they are ridiculously comfortable. I use them to walk my dogs long distances and they are fantastic and breathable for the summer. I’ve found Asics to make excellent shoes for running, hiking, walking, and standing all day and I’ve used them for years.”

If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, the Gel-Excite Trail sneakers are worth giving a try. Not only are they great on the feet, but they’re reliable for any type of environment. Plus, they come in so many bold and colorful styles that will stand out from the classic black. If you ask us, it’s no wonder why Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon give this brand their stamp of approval.

Related story Mark Your Calendars, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Almost Here — Here’s What We’re Buying

So, head to Amazon now to check out all ASICS sneakers on sale for a limited time. Take a look below at other marked-down styles that are cart-worthy.

ASICS Women’s Gel-Kumo Lyte 2 Running Shoes

Courtesy of ASICS.

Try a super sleek look for your future runs. ASICS’ Gel-Kumo Lyte 2 shoes combine a soft and lightweight design that’s ideal for light workouts. And the best part? They’re 44% off right now, making them just $45 on Amazon.

Gel-Kumo Lyte 2 Running Shoes $44.95 (was $80) Buy now

ASICS Women’s Jolt 3 Running Shoes

Courtesy of ASICS.

From walking to running, ASICS’ Jolt 3 Running Shoes are made to make every activity more comfortable. They feature more flex grooves than other ASICS sneakers to offer a smooth ride and soft landing. Add them to your cart for just $34 today at Amazon.

Women’s Jolt 3 Running Shoes $33.89 (was $55) Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below