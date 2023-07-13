Oprah’s Favorite Comfy Sneakers Are Still 50% off Post-Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you suffer from any kind of foot pain and insoles just aren’t cutting it, then it may be time to switch your footwear altogether. And before you cringe at the thought of wearing ugly orthopedics, you’re in for a treat. This podiatrist-approved shoe brand has been one of Oprah’s favorites for years because not only are the shoes comfy but they’re cute, too. And right now, you can snag a pair of sneakers from the Vionic brand for over 50 percent off.

The Vionic Agile Chance Walking Sneakers are super lightweight, breathable, and ultra-padded to make each step feel like you’re walking on a cloud. They feature a podiatrist-designed footbed that promotes natural alignment and stability and relieves pain caused by plantar fasciitis, flat feet, high arches, bunions, and heel spurs, and can even aid lower back pain issues.

And these definitely aren’t your grandma’s orthopedic sneakers. They look just as good as sneakers from Nike, Adidas, and Asics and come in a handful of fun colorways, including this Fuschia pink.

Vionic shoes also come in wide sizes to accommodate wider feet and are available in sizes ranging from five up through 12. And right now, you can snag a pair for just under $60 — that’s a savings of over 50 percent.

“Bought these for a trip,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They fit as expected and are comfortable [and] have the arch support that I need. Love the color, too!”

Another added, “A friend of mine told me about Vionic shoes. I’m diabetic and sometimes my feet feel like they’re not my feet. But these Vionic shoes are perfect for the kind of orthopedic support I need. Perfect fit!”

“These are great fitting shoes and perfect for my bad feet,” another customer said. “I have arthritis in both feet and the arch support is perfect!”

Grab a pair of Vionic sneakers while they’re marked down and feel just how comfortable shoes can get — no expensive insoles required!