Joanna Gaines is truly a versatile queen — she oversees demo days, comes up with brilliant design schemes, and develops recipes that become instant hits. And while she’s doing all that and more, Gaines always looks put together. Her secret is to keep it simple and stay comfy.

One of her go-to comfy shirts is the classic raglan baseball tee. It’s a bit more interesting and playful than a regular T-shirt but it’s just as easy to wear. And right now, you can grab a Gaines-inspired baseball shirt during a post-Prime Day sale.

Made with a soft cotton-poly blend, these quarter-sleeve baseball t-shirts from Cottonbell are casual, comfy, and perfect for every day. They come in a bunch of different color mashups and are available in sizes small through large, with the medium and large sizes currently being discounted to under $10.

They’re perfect for a sporty look or if you want to keep your outfit casual but are sick of your graphic tees. And, of course, they pair well with oversized flannels!

And although the price is low, reviewers say the quality is superb. “The tee is very comfortable,” one person wrote. “The cotton is surprisingly thick. Not thin at all.”

Plus, the women’s fit means that this shirt is super flattering and not too boxy. “This shirt is fantastic,” another five-star reviewer added. “The sleeves are the length I wanted, and it fits great.”

And this brand would definitely be Gaines-approved because these shirts move with you and won’t restrict your arms. “Got these before starting six weeks of twice-weekly physical therapy. They are perfect for all the stretches and weight work I had to do,” another reviewer wrote. “They wash well — no color bleed at all. Absolutely recommend.”

Do as Joanna does and get yourself a bunch of these baseball t-shirts while they’re marked down on Amazon. You can get one in each color and have a baseball tee to go with every outfit!

