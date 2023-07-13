We Just Spotted the Perfect Float at Walmart & It’s Almost 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s really no better way to spend a hot summer day than lounging poolside — better yet, lounging In the pool on a comfy float. And right now, Walmart currently has one of the most perfect pool floats you’ll ever see marked down nearly 50 percent as part of its week-long savings event. It’s comfy, big enough for two, and even comes with its own canopy. And it’s only $100.

The Costway Floating Island Inflatable Pool Float is basically the Rolls Royce of pool floats. It features a spacious PVC lounge surface complete with an ergonomic backrest (perfect for pool-time reading), as well as two built-in cup holders. And when the sun becomes too strong, you can attach the adjustable UV-blocking canopy to escape the heat and cool off without having to take a dip.

You can also easily attach an existing anchor to this float so you can enjoy it at the beach or tie it to your boat for a little R&R while out on the water.

“I am very fair-skinned and live in a town where one of the most popular summer pastimes is floating the river, which I was never able to do because I’d sunburn for sure,” one Walmart reviewer wrote. “This has been a lifesaver! I can float with my friends and enjoy the cool water, but still stay shaded, and my sun-loving friends have lots of room to join me! … I love this thing!”

Another reviewer added, “My one issue is that this thing is so amazing that I don’t want to get out of the water. I love the feeling of floating and I don’t like to get wet … but I love getting tan. This is my perfect solution. High quality and very comfortable.”

Well, it looks like you just figured out the rest of your summer. Grab the Costway Floating Island float while it's marked down to just $100 during Walmart Week.

