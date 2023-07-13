If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t score some seriously good discounts elsewhere. In fact, there are several big sales both going on and coming up, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out! Now, if you’re a fan of Crocs or have been curious to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop a brand new pair. Right now, you can score some Crocs Baya Clogs for a really good price of $23. That’s more then 50% off!

In case you haven’t already heard, Walmart is currently in the middle of Walmart+ Week, which is basically their version of Prime Day. The big sale offers Walmart+ members a chance to score all kinds of deep discounts on everything from Pioneer Woman kitchen tools to pool floats, and anything else you might need. While there are so many great deals on site, one that’s popular right now is the $23 deals on Crocs. In fact, several colors have already sold out and they’re selling fast!

If you’re curious to know why so many people love Crocs, the thousands of five-star reviews have all the info you need to know. As one shopper wrote, “I would buy again and again. I use these shoes for work as a dental hygienist. They’re very comfortable, and lightweight.”

Crocs Baya Clogs – $23, Was $50

Another skeptical reviewer quickly became a fan once they got their first pair. “I was a skeptical person when I first saw people wearing Crocs,” they wrote. “I am 46 years old. I have a bad knee and pain runs up from being on my feet. I bought my first pair of Crocs over a year and a half ago. As of today, I now own five pairs. I love my Crocs and don’t have as much knee pain anymore.”

One reviewer said it’s so comfy, it feels like they’re walking on memory foam. “I use them daily and they feel great on my feet. I was told a few years ago by a podiatrist that they are healing for the feet, I love the color too. They are worth every penny that they cost.”

If you want to snag a pair of Crocs at a really, really good price. Be sure to check out Walmart+ Week today.

