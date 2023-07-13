A Bunch of Pioneer Woman Kitchen Tools Are on Sale During Walmart’s Week of Deals Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were about to sit back and relax post-Prime Day, think again. Walmart is hosting a week-long sale event called Walmart Week and a bunch of items from The Pioneer Woman collection have been marked down. From baking tools and butter dishes to adorable salt and pepper shakers and kitchen utensil sets, you can save big on Ree Drummond’s best-selling Walmart items and bring your kitchen that much closer to the bright and cheery country aesthetic you’ve saved over and over again on Pinterest.

Here are a few of our favorite discounted finds from The Pioneer Woman’s Walmart Week sale.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Butter Dish is big enough to keep everyone in the family flush with perfectly-softened butter. The dish is large enough to hold two sticks and is dishwasher-safe. And who doesn’t love Drummond’s attention to detail? The inside of the dish is just as beautiful as the outside!

Yes, a colander is incredibly useful, but it’s also an important piece of decor in every country kitchen. And The Pioneer Woman Wildflower Whimsy Colander is definitely something you’ll want to keep out on display. Painted with a gorgeous floral motif, this colander can hold up to 5 quarts, so don’t worry about your large portions of pasta or veggies spilling over the side.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

You can never have too many bag clips on hand, and this set from The Pioneer Woman is probably going to contain the cutest clips in your collection. The set of three clips features floral motifs and a basset hound (modeled after the Drummonds family’s pups) and for just $4, you can’t beat the price.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

Are your cooking utensils look a bit worse for wear? Then it may be time to replace them with The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set. Available in three silicone colors and made with sturdy acacia wood, these utensils will stand the test of time — and who doesn’t love a matching set?

Image: The Pioneer Woman

If you’ve always had a soft spot for kitschy salt and pepper shakers, then you should definitely add this set to your collection. This little pair of red cowboy boots will help you perfectly season your food while putting a smile on your face. And you can grab them now for just $6.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

A knife block set for under $30? Yes, it’s true! The Pioneer Woman 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set comes in four beautiful colors and has all the knives necessary to make Drummond’s best dishes. And it even comes with four steak knives to help you enjoy your homecooked meal.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

Check out the full collection of The Pioneer Woman items that are currently on sale during Walmart Week and accessorize your space to make it the country kitchen of your dreams.

